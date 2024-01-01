Restless sleeper? This comfy Contour Swan pillow offers full-body support — and it's on sale

A good pillow is essential for head and neck support while you sleep — but what about the rest of your body? In case you're not familiar with the commercial (that soothing Australian accent makes us want to doze right off!), the Contour Swan is designed to offer full-body pressure relief. Shaped like an "S," or, a vague representation of a swan, it molds to the shape of your body for superior comfort while improving alignment from your head to your ankles. Oh, and it's on sale for $60 (down from $80) at Amazon, so don't snooze on this deal.

Why is it a good deal?

Getting a good night's sleep is priceless, and things like quality mattresses and comfy bedding are worthy investments if they improve your slumber. That said, we'll never say no to a good deal, and the Contour Swan is currently 25% off. (For reference, it's only dipped lower than that a couple of times, and not by much, so we feel confident that this is a price worth jumping on!) Plus, it has plenty of perfect ratings to back it up, comes with a one-year warranty and the fact that it offers full-body support sets it apart from your standard pillow.

Why do I need this?

No matter what type of sleep position you prefer, the flexible Contour Swan is ready to cradle nearly every part of your body. The curved top wraps around your head and neck to help prop them up for extra support, while the bottom portion of the cushion can be placed between your legs for improved back/spine alignment. In turn, this helps relieve pressure from your hips, knees and legs for all-around comfort.

Tend to toss and turn at night? Having a long pillow that molds and adapts to the shape of your body can help with stability, protecting those pressure points from unnecessary strain. And if you have a condition like acid reflux that calls for sleeping on a certain side of your body, you'll be less likely to unconsciously switch to the other one. Another bonus? It's conveniently machine washable!

As we enter into the coldest months of the year, there's nothing cozier than sleeping with a pillow that feels like a big hug! (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Nearly 1,500 Amazon customers found the Contour Swan to be so effective, they gave it a dreamy five-star rating.

"I ordered this pillow because I wasn’t getting a good night’s sleep," explained one happy shopper. "This pillow is worth every penny! I usually am a restless sleeper and roll over three or four times every night. Last night was my first time using this pillow. I got positioned with it when I got into bed. Woke up when the alarm went off the next morning, Still in the same position! Never moved all night. And woke up without back and hip pain."

"Oh my goodness, this pillow is amazing," gushed another rave reviewer. "It is so soft and comfortable. It feels like you are being held and cuddled and lulled to sleep. It contours to your body, you can hug it, hold it or just lay on it. It is big enough and long enough to reach your legs. You can move it and adjust it to wherever you need it to be. I love this pillow and highly recommend it."

"I’m a weird sleeper, and this pillow is amazing! I can sleep on both sides now, and even sleeping on my back is comfortable because I feel a bit cradled on both sides." explained another five-star fan. "Best decision ever. My dogs love it too, not gonna lie."

"The product comes compressed. Once unpackaged, it took 48 hours to completely expand. Now, it is ready for use and is a perfect size and very lightweight," shared a final fan. "No problems with my arm going to sleep under a heavier pillow." That said, they "do recommend ordering the pillowcase bundle to protect it from becoming soiled." (Psst: The bundle is also on sale!)

Can't doze off unless it's pitch black? One Yahoo Life shopping editor swears by this Mzoo Sleep Mask, in case you want to add it to your cart (it's also on sale!).

"It has a 3D contoured design with little niches for your eyes — that means you can keep your lids open and blink unencumbered," wrote Yahoo Life's Rachel Roszmann. "I didn't think I would like that, but it turns out that if no light creeps in through the sides, my eyes will stay closed on their own. I even nap with it with all the blinds open on sunny days, and when I open my eyes, I always wake up thinking it's nighttime because it's so dark!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

