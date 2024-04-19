How do restaurants get on those blue highway exit signs? Here’s how Texas does it.

If you’re traveling down the highway you’re bound to see a giant blue sign that shows what restaurants are at an upcoming exit. After taking the exit you may notice that there are a lot more restaurants in the vicinity that people ought to know of.

Well the restaurants featured aren’t picked at random, they have to go through a state program that decides which ones make the cut. If chosen, they can bring in big advertising money for themselves and for the state.

Commercial signs along Texas highways are regulated by the Texas Department of Transportation. The ones featuring the restaurants are called mainline signs and often measure about 17 feet wide and 10 feet tall.

All signage is subject to a number of federal laws and regulations that are published in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices. One of the manuals regulations for companies in the food category is that they must operate six days in a row to be featured on the mainline sign.

Other regulations consider the distance of the restaurant from the highway, operating hours, and amenities. There can still be competition from other surrounding restaurants even if one satisfies all the standards.

The cost to get on a sign varies by state but Texas considers the daily traffic count into its pricing. Advertising on a mainline sign could generally cost between $900 and $3,250 per year.

TxDOT accepts the applications for placement through its Right of Way Division. Restaurants may also have to pay license and permit fees.