What restaurants are open on Christmas Day? Details on McDonald's, Starbucks, Whataburger

Monday marks the arrival of Christmas, and plans are underway for family gatherings and travel arrangements.

Whether you're a jet setter in need of a quick caffeine fix or a family opting to skip the kitchen cleanup, finding suitable dining options on Christmas Day might be a bit challenging this year.

While popular chain restaurants and coffee joints like McDonald's and Starbucks may have varying hours depending on the location, others, such as Chick-fil-A and Cracker Barrel, will be closed on Dec. 25.

More: El Paso shines bright: Here's a map of the city's best holiday light displays in 2023

Is Chick-fil-A open on Christmas?

No, all Chick-fil-A restaurants will be closed on Christmas, according to the company's website.

Is McDonald's open on Christmas?

McDonald's store hours vary by location. You can check hours for your local restaurant here.

Is Whataburger open on Christmas?

No, all Whataburger restaurants will be closed on Christmas, according to the company's website.

Is Starbucks open on Christmas?

Starbucks store hours vary by location. You can find hours for a specific store using the Starbucks app or here.

Is Applebee's open on Christmas?

No, all locations in El Paso will be closed on Christmas.

Is Dunkin' open on Christmas?

Dunkin' store hours vary by location, so customers can check the hours for their local Dunkin' using the Dunkin' app or their online store locator.

Is Cracker Barrel open on Christmas?

No, all Cracker Barrel restaurants will be closed on Dec. 25.

Is Taco Bell open on Christmas?

Hours vary by location, but you can check your local Taco Bell's hours here.

Is Popeyes open on Christmas?

Popeyes holiday hours vary by location, but you can check your local restaurant's hours here.

Is Burger King open on Christmas?

According to the company, holiday hours vary by location, so it is best to check with your local restaurant for its specific hours. You can find the closest restaurant to you using Burger King's store locator.

Is Krispy Kreme open on Christmas?

All Krispy Kreme locations will be closed on Dec. 25.

Is Hooters open on Christmas?

Yes, Hooters restaurants will be open from 4 p.m. to its regular closing time on Christmas.

Is Texas Roadhouse open on Christmas?

No, All Texas Roadhouse locations will be closed on Christmas.

Restaurants closed on Christmas 2023

The following restaurants will be closed on Christmas this year unless otherwise noted.

Outback Steakhouse

KFC: Most restaurants will be closed, the company told USA TODAY

Buffalo Wild Wings: Only a select number of locations will be open

PF Chang's

Chili's Grill and Bar

USA Today contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Restaurants open, closed on Christmas: Starbucks, Dunkin', Chick-fil-A