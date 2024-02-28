Restaurant Workers, What Are Some Common Things Customers Do That Are Actually Rude?

Restaurant workers have been quite vocal about the rudest customers they've ever encountered, and the stories can get pretty wild. But there may be more subtle things the average customer does that they may not realize can be inconsiderate.

So, if you work or have worked at a restaurant, we want to hear from you: What are the common or "normal" things customers do that are actually rude?

Maybe you've regularly had customers come in late — or even right before closing — to pick up a to-go order, and they don't realize how much it slows things down (especially when employees are trying to go home).

Perhaps you're a server and can't stand when people linger at a table after the bill is paid because there are other customers who are waiting to be seated.

Or maybe you're a chef and find it rude when customers ask for modifications to a special on the menu because everything is already prepped — and changing the order can cause big delays.

Perhaps you're a host and hate when customers make a big reservation and then forget to cancel — because that means you had to turn down other people who could've been seated instead.

Restaurant hosts, servers, chefs, and more, we want to hear from you. In the comments below, tell us the "normal" things customers do that they may not realize are rude — and what they should do instead. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.