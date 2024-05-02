A new restaurant could open in Carolina Forest near Publix. Here’s what it’ll serve

A new barbecue restaurant could open in the Carolina Forest area. Construction crews and equipment are building a new building near Publix’s at 136 Sapwood Road.

While construction is ongoing, only the wooden interior of the building is present; Horry County Land Records provide a clue as to its final form. On Jan. 8, 2024, the 1.36-acre plot of land received a permit to add a Slim Chicken with a drive-thru.

Slim Chicken is a chicken-themed eatery with locations throughout the United States, including one in Florence, S.C. The national chain did not return a request for comment before publication. In 2022, The Sun News reported that two Slim Chickens would open across the Grand Strand area. The Carolina Forest area is teeming with construction at the moment.

Nearby Slim Chickens and Publix, a Noodles and Company restaurant, is opening in the same area. Along River Oaks Drive, the Westlake Commons strip malls are adding another location, and a Cook Out is opening on International Drive nearby. Both Westlake Commons and Cook Out are currently under construction.

Meanwhile, a new school and community are joining the area along Carolina Forest Boulevard. A new elementary school is opening near Stafford Drive, with trees removed and site work beginning on the project. A townhome community is also under construction along Carolina Forest Boulevard, as Villas at Carolina Forest is about a 35-acre project with two and three-bedroom units.