Residents will pick up 4,300 tree seedlings over three days in Union County

Apr. 24—LEWISBURG — The Union County Conservation District sold 4,300 seedlings on Tuesday during its annual tree sale.

There were 105 orders totaling $5,400. Tuesday was the first of three days where residents could pick up orders at the county government building, 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg. The event coincided with Earth Day on Monday and Arbor Day on Friday.

"You can't really put a price tag on this to give residents the opportunity to buy trees at a low cost," said county conservation district Manager Greg Bonsall.

Resident Kimbo Reichley, of Lewisburg, agreed with Bonsall as he picked up chestnut oak and white spruce seedlings which were only a few feet tall.

"I got trees 30 years ago from here and they're now over 50 feet high," he said. "Trees are a good thing. They bring oxygen into the world. We need trees."

Eight species were available for purchase: White spruce, Ponderosa pine and white pine at $12 a bundle, and red bud, tulip poplar, chestnut oak, red oak and winterberry at $15 a bundle. The district also had soil test kits for sale at $10 each and a tree tube and stake for $5.

The trees were ordered late last year from tree farms in Indiana and Michigan. The number of nurseries has decreased in recent years, making the event a bit more challenging, said Bonsall.

The largest order came from Lewisburg Area School District, which had approximately 400 between the high school and the Parent-Teacher Organization, said Patti Arbogast, the nutrient management technician.

Arbogast said residents are provided information on how to plant trees and instructions on how to plant them if it rains when residents pick up the seedlings.

The sales benefit educational events, including the Conservation District's presence at community events like National Night Out, said Bonsall.