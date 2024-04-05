How to Reheat Fried Chicken So It's Crispy and Delicious

Avoid soggy leftover fried chicken with our expert advice, plus the best methods for safely reheating this favorite food.

Johnny Miller

Fried chicken is an irresistible treat that’s best enjoyed when it’s just been cooked. But what if you’ve made too much? Reheating any leftover fried food can be a challenge—most of the allure of fried food lies in the crispy, crunchy texture of the coating, which gets lost when it's reheated. When you reheat fried chicken, it's important to take special care. Find out the best method for reheating fried chicken and two others we like, and learn how to ensure the chicken heats thoroughly while also maintaining its optimal texture.







Meet Our Expert

Melodie Beal, chef and head of culinary development at Amazon Fresh







Related: How to Store Cooked Rice Safely—and the Best Way to Reheat It, According to Experts

Why Reheating Fried Chicken Is Tricky

Fried chicken can be difficult to reheat successfully because you need to balance keeping the meat moist and flavorful and keeping the crunchy outer layer crunchy. "Those two elements are the very thing that makes reheating fried chicken difficult—thick, moist product encased by a thin dry product," said Melodie Beal, head of culinary development at Amazon Fresh. A few hours after it was cooked, the coating inevitably takes on some of the moisture of the chicken, which can make it feel soggy and greasy.

Though reheating it to its former perfection can be tough, Beal assures that it can be done. Though you'll never have exactly the same experience as that day before, she says, “There are ways to enjoy your fried chicken at a second sitting."

Is It Safe to Reheat Fried Chicken?

Yes, it is safe to reheat fried chicken, but it must have been cooked and cooled properly the first time around, says Beal. Chicken should always be cooked to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit before eating or reheating. If you're planning to store leftover fried chicken, be sure to let it come down to room temperature before packaging it in a container and transferring it to the refrigerator.



How to Reheat Fried Chicken in the Oven

Reheating fried chicken in the oven is the best bet for maintaining moist meat and a crispy outer coating. Beal recommends using an oven-safe rack set on a rimmed baking sheet; the oven rack lets air circulate from all sides, ensuring that the bottom of the chicken will get just as crispy as the top.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Set oven rack inside rimmed baking sheet. Lay fried chicken pieces in single layer on rack. Let chicken sit for 20 to 30 minutes to come to room temperature. Place chicken in oven to reheat, 10 to 15 minutes, or until it is thoroughly cooked inside and out without being too deeply browned.

Related: Crispy Oven-Baked Potato Wedges

How to Reheat Fried Chicken on the Stovetop

This method is the fastest, so you'll need to be particularly careful to prevent the chicken from overcooking and drying out says Beal.

Remove chicken from the refrigerator and let it come to room temperature on a kitchen rack. Add fry oil to a heavy-duty stock pot or Dutch oven; heat it to about 350 degrees Fahrenheit—or until you see oil shimmering with small bubbles rising to surface. Slowly add chicken to oil—do not overcrowd the pan—and let it cook for 3-5 minutes, until crisp and heated through.

How to Reheat Fried Chicken in the Air Fryer

Air fryers work like a convection oven, so reheating chicken in the air fryer is very similar to reheating it in the oven. Since air fryers are smaller, Beal recommends being careful not to overcrowd: “You want the air to circulate and crisp up that coating as much as possible,” she says.

Lay chicken in single layer on rack in air fryer; let it come to room temperature on countertop before reheating. Heat air fryer to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and reheat chicken for 5 to 8 minutes. Beal says that since air fryers quickly circulate air around via a fan system, you can lower the time and temperature. Remove chicken from air fryer when it is fully crisped without being too deeply browned.

Not Recommended: Microwave Method

Though you can safely and quickly reheat your fried chicken in the microwave, we don’t recommend it. “The microwave works by heating the moisture in a food,” says Beal. So when you reheat fried chicken in a microwave, you're drying out the juices from the chicken while simultaneously toughening up the coating. This means the microwave delivers the exact opposite of the results we hope for.

Storing Fried Chicken to Reheat It

If possible, you can plan ahead for reheating fried chicken. Beal recommends separating the smaller pieces—like wings, tenders, and drumsticks—and opting to save those for leftovers because they will heat up faster and more evenly.

Once the pieces have come down to room temperature—which Beal says should take about an hour—wrap them to prevent the cool air in your refrigerator from drying the chicken while doing your best not to layer them on top of each other. She suggests placing a few pieces on the edge of a long strip of foil, taking care not to overlap them. Then, wrap the edge of the foil over those pieces before placing several more pieces on the overlapped foil. The technique is like rolling a beach towel, she says. Keep on rolling, inserting a few pieces at a time so each layer is protected with foil and not squished.

3 Tips for Reheating Fried Chicken

Since reheating chicken can cause it to dry out, Beal suggests starting out by marinating the meat in a buttermilk brine before the initial cooking—this can help it retain some of its moisture.

Always allow the chicken to come to room temperature before reheating, which will allow the inside to cook thoroughly without letting the outer crust get too darkly browned.

Avoid overcrowding your cooking vessel, whether you're using a skillet, sheet pan, or an air fryer. This is important so that hot air (or oil) can circulate effectively and achieve crispness on all sides.

Read the original article on Martha Stewart.