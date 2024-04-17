MONROE — Tire recycling season returns April 24 in Monroe County. Since the county started the program in 2015, more than 64,649 tires have been recycled locally.

Free tire recycling will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon April 24 at the Monroe County Drain Commission office, 1005 S. Raisinville Road. Other 2024 dates are May 29, June 26 and July 31.

Each county resident can recycle up to 10 tires from passenger vehicles and light trucks. Tires must be clean and off the rim. No business waste will be accepted.

The tire recycling program is offered by Monroe County's Recycling & Green Community Program and the drain commission.

Free tire recycling resumes April 24 in Monroe County. Since the county started the program in 2015, more than 64,649 tires have been recycled locally.

"The tire recycling program is a great resource for our community. By providing residents a free and easy way to properly dispose of old tires, this program helps address illegal dumping in our county drains and ditches, which can create mosquito breeding zones, a serious public health concern,” said David Thompson, Monroe County drain commissioner and Dan Rock, Recycling & Green Community Program coordinator.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

The program is funded by a grant from the Scrap Tire Cleanup Project through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and the County of Monroe.

For more information, call Rock at 734-240-7909 or visit greenmonroecounty.com.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Recycle tires for free April 24