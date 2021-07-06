Rebel Wilson stuns in turquoise swimsuit: ‘I’m stronger up against the ropes’

Rebel Wilson is having fun in the sun.

On Monday, the 41-year-old actress shared several carefree selfies while she lounged on a yacht in stylish sunglasses and a turquoise swimsuit.

"I’m stronger up against the ropes," she captioned the photos.

Fans took to the comments to share how much they were loving the Pitch Perfect star's look.

"I have loved following your journey, and I am so proud of you," a fan wrote.

"You look amazing," someone commented,

"Someone dial 911… Rebel just set the place on fire," another person declared.

"You look truly happy and I love the confidence you exude!!" a commenter added.

Wilson regularly shares photos that show off her figure following her "Year of Health," but she has also made it a point to share her thoughts on body image. In a January post, she explained what has helped her maintain her confidence on her wellness journey.

"Rather than step on the scale, look at yourself in the mirror and be like “dammmm girrrrrl ...you’re smart and talented and accomplished and perfect just the way you are,” she said.

In an interview with Australian radio show The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin, Wilson opened up about being treated differently after losing weight.

"Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you,” she said. “Now that I’m in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you...I also find it interesting that people pay so much attention to a weight loss transformation, when there’s so much going on in the world.”

