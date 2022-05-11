Rebel Wilson says she went out with 50 people in 1 year: 'I went on some dates with some billionaires and then also some people who had nothing'

Rebel Wilson shared a unique way of vetting the people she dates.

The Pitch Perfect actress appeared on Betches Media’s U Up? podcast with Jared Freid and Jordana Abraham, where she spoke about her dating life. Though she is currently "happily in a relationship," she shared that she spent 2019 (which she coined her "Year of Love") going on more than 50 dates in cities like N.Y., L.A. and San Diego.

"I went on some dates with some billionaires and then also some people who had nothing," she shared. "It was the full spectrum of people."

However, when she was unsure about one potential match from a dating app, she turned to an unlikely source to check her instincts.

"The last person I went out with on the app, I did get the FBI to, like, check them out, just to make sure there was, like, nothing… and there was actually something in their past," Wilson said. "It was an assault charge."

While that was the only time that Wilson turned to the federal investigative agency for assistance with her dating life, she said that they offered to perform a background check on any future suitors.

"I just sensed that something wasn't right," Wilson explained of what prompted the check-in.

However, there was no FBI agent required for Wilson to connect with her current partner, as the Senior Year star met him through a friend.

"I think that escalates things quicker, meeting someone from a trusted source," she explained. "I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don't really know on the apps."

Wilson split from Jacob Busch in February 2021 and has been linked to tennis star Matt Reid. She told Yahoo Life in April that she is no longer single.

"Hot girl summer was so successful that I'm off the market," she said. "So I won't be doing hot girl summer this year. Hopefully, I'll be in a happy, successful relationship."

Story continues

Wilson, who also embarked on a "year of health" in 2020, also shared that she started opening up more after losing weight and getting healthier.

"I do feel the best I’ve ever felt," she said. "It's not just about how I look on the outside, but kind of how I feel about myself. I do think beauty is in all shapes. There were times when I rocked the red carpet in a size 18, size 20, and you could tell by the pictures, I was really confident and loving myself. But I knew secretly that I was engaging in some unhealthy eating behaviors, and that's what I wanted to work on. So now, because I am a healthier person, that shines through. A lot of my friends say that even though I was confident before, I have a newfound confidence."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.