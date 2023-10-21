The Reason McDonald's International Menus Are Way Better Than The US

Thanks to the nature of the internet and social media sites like TikTok, customers in the United States are acutely aware that they're missing out on some of McDonald's bolder offerings. In fact, there's an entire list of international food items we wish McDonald's had in the U.S. Have you ever wondered what the root cause of your FOMO is? Why does it seem like international customers have all the fun?

Former corporate McDonald's chef Mike Haracz revealed the real reason behind McDonald's international versus domestic strategy. In a TikTok video, Haracz said it all boils down to the supply chain. "More often than not, in other countries, it is a little easier to deal with the supply chain," he said.

There are more McDonald's in the United States than in any other country, with over 14,000. Maintaining food in all these restaurants can be an undertaking even for McDonald's regular menu, especially with supply chain difficulties. Haracz explained, "Getting the ingredients for a national launch in the United States is a lot more difficult than, sort of, these local, regional items."

McDonald's does offer additions to its regular menu, like the McRib, but these are typically seasonal. The nature of America's fast food industry may also play a role.

90 Seconds Or Less

The fast food industry makes up a significant part of the United States, with a focus on cheap, convenient food on the go. However, according to Mike Haracz, our nation's focus on quickness and efficiency may be precisely why fast food menus like McDonald's seem a little dull. He said, "Consumers in other countries are more than willing to wait for their food items, so it does not need to be made in the 90 seconds that a U.S. consumer wants it in."

Speed seems to be one of the defining characteristics of fast food. According to a report by the USDA, customers seek out fast food thanks to both its convenience and its affordability. There's pressure from a customer as well as a corporate perspective to be as fast and quick as possible. Drive-thru times are something that the restaurant industry actively records and tries to keep short. The media also plays a part, with the industry making headlines in 2021 for having longer drive-thru times than in years past.

How does this translate to the menu itself? Well, one of the reasons that restaurants will discontinue items is if they take too much time to make. As a result, a focus on efficiency discourages creativity and more complex dishes.

Other Reasons For International Success

It seems to be a common discussion point among McDonald's customers over whether international McDonald's tastes better than the chain's domestic offerings. One Redditor shared their thoughts on the matter, pointing to McDonald's global strategy as a key reason. They wrote, "The U.S. is the home base. They add on to the menu in other countries to appeal more to the local tastes."

It's not necessarily a secret, as McDonald's has admitted to as much. According to McDonald's website, "We try to adapt our menu to reflect different tastes and local traditions for every country in which we have restaurants."

Meanwhile, it's worth pointing out that international McDonald's may have more competitors in the form of regional favorites. The restaurant chain has to compete with local street vendors in Asian countries like Hong Kong, so they must bring their A-game to break into the industry. In contrast, McDonald's is already at the top of the fast food restaurant industry in the United States.

The chain often incorporates various flavors to satisfy international tastes, according to Mike Haracz. The McDonald's chef says that other countries are more willing to try different flavors than Americans are, which explains why they get all the good offerings.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.