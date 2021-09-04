Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This sale is totes unbelievable. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

It's that time of year again, when the air is crisp and the autumn winds whisper, "You need to revamp your wardrobe." No doubt you're itching for those Labor Day sales — and Nordstrom Rack is where you need to be. The retailer just launched its massive and much-anticipated Clear the Racks event, and that means everything currently on clearance is now an additional 25 percent off for a total discount of up to 75 percent.

What can you expect to see on sale? For starters, plenty of shoes, coats and dresses that transition from season to season. Bold bags and furry boots are also being offered at epically low prices. The sale is only on through September 6, but we don’t anticipate the cream of the crop to be in stock for long.

This is the end-of-season sale you've been waiting for — and we've done the reconnaissance on the best bargains. All you have to do is click...

Understated chic. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

This stunning wrap jacket from fan favorite designer Eileen Fisher will be your go-to this fall, every single time you head out the door. First, let's talk about the price. It's a ridiculous $74, down from $328. We'll wait while you pick your jaw off the floor.

The smoky little number somehow compliments it all: dresses, jeans, even cozy pants. We love the belt that defines your waist. Made of sustainable fibers, it's like a cozy yet chic bathrobe, that you can wear out in public! Don't wait to get this into your wardrobe — it's going to sell out fast.

$74 $328 at Nordstrom Rack

You'll go wild for this deal. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

You'll want to wear this maxi dress again and again. Why? Because it's just as perfect for the beach as it is at brunch. Date night? Dress it up with a chunky necklace and a pair of heels. The V dip front and back add a little sex appeal, and the pockets are great for stashing your phone and cash when you don't feel like bringing a purse.

Add tights, a scarf and a textured cardigan and you can wear this beauty well into fall with a pair of booties. The variables are endless — and at just $25, you'll more than get your money's worth.

$25 $88 at Nordstrom Rack

Add a layer of cool. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

You'll want to drape yourself in this gorgeous ruana on vacation, of course — it's a terrific light layer to keep the sun off your shoulders. But it's so easy-breezy comfortable, you just might end up wearing it around the house (every single day). Headed to the store? Throw it on over a sundress or t-shirt. And it's just $22!

It also comes in a pretty coral. Grab one while it's nearly 50 percent off.

$22 $40 at Nordstrom Rack

A classic, at a price that looks like a typo. (Nordstrom Rack)

PSA: Your favorite brand of utility pouches is on sale for a dream price. It's true: You can grab a roomy Le Sportsac for just $17, down from $60. Crazy, we know! At 11 inches wide, it's large enough to use as a casual clutch, packed with everything from your wallet to your cell.

It's great for travel, and the front zip pocket might just save your sanity: you'll be able to easily find that lipstick instead of digging around in your bag.

$17 $60 at Nordstrom Rack

Time to board the Ugg train. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

Got cold feet? Never again, thanks to these shearling cuties from Koolaburra by Ugg — the first name in toasty toes. These are how you survive long minutes waiting for the bus, shoveling the driveway or building that snowman. And at 30 percent off, now's the time to pounce. Suede on the outside, fabulously furry on the inside, what more could you want from winter? Order a size down and they'll stretch to fit.

"Top notch winter boots," says a fan. "Warm and cozy, great fit...The combination of lamb's wool and faux fur might look a little different from the old original Uggs boots but the feel is still the same."

$65 $90 at Nordstrom Rack

Dreamy slippers in swoon-worthy colors. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

You can't beat the price on these faux fur slippers by Jeffrey Campbell. With an extra 25 percent off the 69 percent discount, your feet will be snug as a bug in a rug for 20 bucks.

Pleasantly plush, you'll slide right into these open toe slippers with no fear, since their comfort grip soles will keep you safe from skidding across that kitchen floor. Shoppers are smitten."Pretty and perfect," says one. Another reports: "Love these so much!"

$20 $85 at Nordstrom Rack

High fashion for a low price. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

Wear this trendy style with the simplest t-shirt and you'll be the coolest person in the room. We're telling you: Grab this popular paper clip style chain necklace before it's gone. Perfect for layering, the delicate chain is about 16" long. And it's a whopping 76 percent off, landing at an affordable $22.

One five-star reviewer gushes: "I bought this in place of a necklace I was eyeing at a trendy famous NY shop. I saved $300 buying this one and couldn’t be happier!!"

Adds another fan: "It looks elegant."

$22 $95 at Nordstrom Rack

