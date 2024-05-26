‘I really like it here’: visitors, residents flock to Central Florida beaches

On day two of the long holiday weekend, visitors and residents alike are flocking to our local beaches to enjoy the weather and the extra time off.

Memorial Day weekend, known as the unofficial start of summer, is going well for those who decided to come to Daytona Beach - as they found cold water and warm weather.

According to AAA, more than 40 million people are traveling more than 50 miles this long weekend.

Many of those travelers ended up right here to central Florida.

Read: Memorial day weekend kicks off with calm crowds, no violence reported at Daytona Beach

“So far I’ve seen a lot of safety,” said Yolanda Lara, who’s visiting from Georgia. “I’ve seen a lot of police. I really like it here. We will definitely be coming back.”

A total of 20 people were cited across Daytona beach Saturday for alcohol, animal, and driving violations.

At least three people needed to be rescued by lifeguards also on Saturday, they are all expected to be ok. “My dad is visiting from New York,” said Brandon Herrera, an Orlando resident. “It’s good to spend time with family. The beach is nice but the water is cold, waves are strong, the tide is low. So it’s pretty good.”

Read: Boeing Starliner Now Targeting a June 1st Launch Attempt

Volusia County has extra beach patrol going on to ensure everyone is safe both Sunday and Monday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.