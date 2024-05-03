Ready to rosé all day in Sonoma County? New Boise flight has you there in under 2 hours

Adrienne Middleton usually has to take two flights when going to visit her parents in Santa Rosa, California. The travel can end up being an all-day affair.

So the Meridian mother of two was ecstatic when she learned that Avelo Airlines was introducing a nonstop flight from the Boise Airport to Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport.

The direct route might be a godsend for those wanting to indulge in wine country, but it’s equally attractive for those wanting to get to Northern California for any reason, as the Middleton family’s excitement showed.

Middleton and her son, Ethan, and daughter, Paisley, were among the first to arrive at Gate B19 on Thursday evening for Avelo’s inaugural flight from Boise to Sonoma County. The airport is just outside the city of Santa Rosa on the edge of the Sonoma Valley, and is surrounded by vineyards and wineries.

“I’m so excited because I feel like I can just do a weekend away like we’re doing today and it’s affordable,” Middleton said. “… It costs less for the three of us to fly today than one round-trip ticket originally on another airline.”

Adrienne Middleton, of Meridian, was thrilled to learn about the new direct flight offered by Avelo Airlines to Sonoma County. Middleton was taking the inaugural flight with her children, Ethan, 8, and Paisley, 6.

Avelo’s flight to Sonoma County on a Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft is going to operate twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays. Special one-way fares start at $69, and travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

It is the second destination for Avelo from the Boise Airport. The airline debuted in the City of Trees with a nonstop flight to Hollywood Burbank Airport in May of 2022.

“We are very excited to begin service to the San Francisco Bay Area and California wine country from Boise,” Avelo Airlines founder and CEO Andrew Levy said in a news release.

“With the addition of this exclusive nonstop service, getting to this popular destination is now more affordable and easier than ever for travelers in southwest Idaho. This new route will also make getting from the Bay Area and Sonoma County to Boise a faster and smoother experience.”

The flight from Boise to Sonoma County, which features more than 425 wineries, takes one hour and 45 minutes. The area is also popular for hiking, biking, fishing, swimming, boating, equestrian trails and camping. It is 45 miles north of San Francisco.

To get passengers in the mood for the trip, Avelo had a wine tasting at the gate Thursday featuring wines from Kendall-Jackson, which is based in Sonoma County.

Gail Severn, of Ketchum, holds a sample of Kendall-Jackson Pinot Noir as she arrives at the Boise Airport for Avelo Airlines’ inaugural direct flight from Boise to Sonoma County on Thursday.

Gail Severn, who has owned an art gallery in Ketchum for 48 years, sipped a glass of pinot noir and chatted with friends while awaiting departure.

“I was just so thrilled that they were going to be going to Sonoma County,” Severn said. “So I scheduled around this first date.”

Since its first flight in 2021, Avelo has flown more than 4.6 million customers on 36,000 flights. It serves 52 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico. Avelo says it specializes in flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country.

In 2023, the airline had the lowest flight cancellation rate (0.2%) in the country and ranked No. 2 in on-time performance, with 82.8% of all Avelo flights arriving at their destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time.

“We are so excited to see Avelo’s new nonstop to Sonoma County start today,” Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said. “This route provides easy and convenient access to one of California’s premier wine country regions — and is sure to be a favorite weekend getaway for our passengers this summer.”

Avelo Airlines and the Boise Airport celebrated its first flight from Boise to Sonoma County by offering a wine tasting from the region at the gate before the flight.