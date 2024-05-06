Ready for the Parade of Hearts? Where to find all 101 sculptures across Kansas City

From Excelsior Springs to Harrisonville, and Lenexa to Grain Valley, you can now hunt for the 2024 Parade of Hearts sculptures throughout the Kansas City metro.

The 101 hearts will be displayed until mid-August. Heart fans can track their visits by downloading the app: Parade of Hearts on Apple and Android app stores. Executive Director Jenn Nussbeck said there are “thousands of serious heart hunters,” who visit new parts of the region and meet each other while searching.

Started as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the Parade of Hearts’ third year. The designs and locations were chosen by local committees.

This is the last year for hearts across Kansas City. Nussbeck said after a hiatus in 2025, the organization plans to come back with sculptures in a different shape.

This year’s sculptures will be auctioned off at the end of the summer to raise money for these organizations:

University of Kansas Health System for research and equipment to study the effects of COVID-19 on the heart.

Children’s medicine at KU Med through the Children’s Miracle Network.

The Family Conservancy for early childhood development.

$2,000 stipend per heart for the artists and their materials.

Nussbeck said the hearts go for as much as $35,000.

Parade of Hearts map

Here are the 2024 Parade of Hearts locations throughout the Kansas City region:

“Cats if KC” by artist Emily Johnson is displayed during the Parade of Hearts reveal kickoff event at the American Royal Hale Arena on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Kansas City. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

Artist Kirsten Mims displays her themed nails matching her heart display titled “Kicking it in KC” during the Parade of Hearts reveal kickoff event at the American Royal Hale Arena on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Kansas City. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

“Hearty Party” by artist Abigael Elliott is displayed during the Parade of Hearts reveal kickoff event at the American Royal Hale Arena on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Kansas City. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

