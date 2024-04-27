Reading church to hold traditional German Maifest service [Religion Digest

Apr. 27----A traditional German Maifest worship service will take place on May 5 at 11 a.m. at the new location of Renewed Spirit Church, 449 N. Ninth St., Reading. Worship will be led by the Rev. Sonja Ware and will feature the Reading Liederkranz Singers under the direction of Mark Herr. Parking is available on the adjacent church lot; overflow parking also available nearby. The church is handicapped accessible through the side door from the parking lot. Radio station WEEU-830 AM will broadcast the service live, a tradition that dates from 1927.

—Zion Baptist Church, 224 Washington St., Reading, will be celebrating its 120th anniversary with a luncheon today from 1-4 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 430 S. Seventh Ave., West Reading, and a service on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at the church.

—Christ Lutheran Church, 1301 Luzerne St., Reading, and the Reading Chapter of the American Guild of Organists are hosting and presenting a 60th anniversary of the Henry Hunsicker — Luden Pipe Organ Recital on Sunday at 4 p.m. The event will include performances by local organists Joyce Maurer (American Guild of Organists dean); John Brewster, organist at Advent Lutheran, West Lawn; the Rev. Tom Busteed, pastor at Zionsville Lutheran Church, Old Zionsville; Matt Wary, music director at Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, Boyertown; Joanne Lutz, music director at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; Reading; Carla Seidel, organist at Bethany Lutheran Church, West Reading, and Trinity Lutheran Church, Wernersville; and Lee Ferrier, director of music at St,. Mark's United Church of Christ, Cressona, Schuylkill County. The combined choirs of Hope Lutheran Church, Reading, and Christ, Reading, under the direction of Scott Schaeffer, will perform. The main feature of the event will be reflections shared by those who were present in 1963-64 as the pipe organ was moved from the Luden Mansion on Hill Road, Reading, to the newly constructed nave of Christ Lutheran Church under the direction of the late organ builder Henry Hunsicker. Jack Williams, president and musician of the Welsh Society of Philadelphia, will perform. Katherine Aregood Crusti, soloist and voice teacher from Ambler, Montgomery County, will sing. An offering for future organ renovations will be accepted.

—The Annie M. Gaul Concert Series presents the Conrad Weiser High School Afterhours Jazz Ensemble and Choraleers on Sunday at 4 p.m. at St. John's (Hain's) United Church of Christ, 591 N. Church Road, Lower Heidelberg Township.

—Reformation Lutheran Church, 3670 Penn Ave., Exeter Township, will host the Reading Pops Big Band on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month. The Big Band performs music from the Swing Era all the way up to more contemporary jazz charts, including Glen Miller, Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Count Basie, and arrangements from Broadway shows and pop radio tunes. A free-will offering will be received.

—Epler's Church United Church of Christ, 1151 W. Leesport Road, Bern Township, will hold a Food and Faith Night on Friday. Food begins at 6 p.m.; faith begins at 7. This is an informal style worship, with Holy Communion. Special music by Barb Kuhns.

—Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Douglass Township, Montgomery County, will have Coffee and Conversation in the Welcome Center at 8:30 and 10 a.m. on Sunday.

—A joint worship service celebrating two years of co-operative catechetical ministry will be held on Sunday at 10:30 a.m., with Holy Communion, at Zion's Lutheran Church, 354 Zions Church Road, Perry Township. St. John's Lutheran Church, Hamburg; Friedens, Shartlesville, Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, Leesport; and Zion's will worship together. Confirmation students will be providing leadership roles, including a debut sketch for the sermon. A joint choir will also be part of the service. Bishop Chris deForest of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Synod will preside. A reception and time of fellowship will follow the worship service.

—St. John's Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown, will hold a free drive-through take-out meal today from 4:30-5:30 p.m. No registration necessary.

—United Church of Christ of Robesonia, 301 W. Penn Ave., will offer Bible study on Tuesday at 9 a.m. by Zoom and on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in person and by Zoom. The church will hold a "Stay Near Home Mission Work Day" today from 1-5 p.m. with a meal and worship at 5. The Walking Group will meet next Saturday at 8:30 a.m. on the grounds of Wernersville State Hospital at Sportsman Road and Route 422. Call 474-332-4345 with questions or to stay in touch that day if necessary.

—Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 170 Tuckerton Road, Muhlenberg Township, will be holding a chicken potpie dinner today from 4-7 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-12. Doors open at 4. Eat in or take out. Fundraising Applebees coupons will be sold for $10, good for for a free burger and fries meal and over 25 locations.

—St. John's Lutheran Church, 4125 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, will be holding a Spring Fling Carnival on May 5 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be free activities for families and food trucks with items to purchase.

—The Rev. Barry Spatz will be the guest pastor for the 9:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday at Salem Lutheran Church, 8410 Lancaster Ave., Bethel Township. A social hour will follow the service.

—Calvary United Church of Christ, 1321 Route 100, Washington Township, will have a pizza, food and bingo party after its 9:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday. There will be a free clothing giveaway today from 9-11 a.m. in the upper church fellowship hall.

—Debbie Weinhold will be the guest musician during the 10:15 a.m. worship service on Sunday at Friedens United Church of Christ, 337 Main St., Oley.

In order to have an event listed in the religion digest, it must be something that is not just a regular worship service. This includes things such as guest musicians or vocalists who are not members of the church choir; guest speakers; flea markets and other sales; meals, etc. Send information to life@readingeagle.com.