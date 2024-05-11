MONROE – It’s official. Raven Ruckus, a 1-year-old canine, has been named as Michigan Gas Utilities' next safe digging “ambassadog.”

Customers and dog lovers were asked to cast their vote to choose the company’s next canine communicator-in-chief to help promote MGU’s safe digging awareness campaign on social media all year long.

Raven Ruckus will spend the next year reminding people across Michigan to call 811 before they dig.

The Petersburg canine was surrendered to an animal shelter in Mississippi and then transferred to another shelter in Tennessee.

She came to Michigan on the “Love Train” — an effort by Ann Arbor’s Humane Society of Huron Valley to bring in animals from struggling rescues and shelters.

Raven Ruckus’ dog mom fell in love, surprising her husband and children by adopting her in April 2023.

When’s she’s not digging, the wheaten terrier mix loves to go on hikes with her human brother or team up with her human sister in dog competitions through their local 4-H program.

Raven Ruckus is training to be a therapy dog. Her dog mom hopes she can someday brighten the spirits of the patients at the hospital where she works.

About 811: Digging can be dangerous if you don’t call 811 at least three days in advance. Whether you’re planting a garden or installing a fence, it’s important to have the location of underground utilities marked to keep you and your family safe. Notifying MISS DIG 811 is easy, it’s free and it’s the law.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Raven Ruckus named Michigan Gas Utilities' next 'ambassadog'