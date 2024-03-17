On Monday during a Criminal Justice Committee meeting it was announced that rats infesting the New Orleans Police Department headquarters are getting high off of marijuana from the evidence room.

The New Orleans Police Department headquarters also has a mold and cockroach problem.

USA Today reports, "The decrepit building is also overrun with cockroaches, mold, defective elevators and out-of-order bathrooms, Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told city council members at a Criminal Justice Committee meeting.

"When we say we value our employees, you can't say that, and at the same time, allow people to work in conditions that are not acceptable," Kirkpatrick said.

Rats overtaking the structure are also eating drugs that are held in the evidence room, she noted.

“The rats are eating our marijuana. They’re all high,” Kirkpatrick said.

I'm not saying this is revenge for all the animal testing that has been done to rats throughout history, but maybe this is revenge for all the animal testing that has been done to rats throughout history.

My own kids had rats growing up (Until they died of tumors) and as reluctant as I was at first to welcome them into my home, I soon fell madly in love with the little guys. Mine never did drugs, however.

Reasons Why Rats Make Good Pets

Rats make absolutely wonderful and adorable pets, but one drawback to keeping them is that these little guys have pretty shirt lifespans, and domesticated rats usually only live two to four years.

Rats are pretty low-maintenance as well, you don't really need to groom them and they can easily use a litter box.

Rats are also super smart little guys. They can learn their names and come when you call them, can learn tricks, and they are very affectionate. They love following their humans around and will curl up on your lap to sleep when you watch TV.

You do need a veterinarian who is able to care for rats, and they do require a varied diet including rat specific pellets and occasional fruit, vegetables and lean protein. One of our rats, Bad Leroy, absolutely adored Crunch Berries so I will confess to letting him have one on occasion.

One of the most important aspects of raising rats is keeping them out of your drug supply, so make sure you don't bring them to work with you if you work at a police station.

