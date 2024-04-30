Rare Renault Type RA Cabriolet by Million-Guiet is Selling on Bring a Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This car is as French as the Eiffel Tower.

A rare 1927 Renault 15 CV, one of the few remaining examples of the Type RA model, is about to be auctioned off by Henderson Auctions. This particular vehicle, chassis 287084, not only showcases custom cabriolet coachwork by Million-Guiet but also boasts a rich history that includes appearances at the Paris and New York motor shows in 1926.

Originally delivered to a family in Southampton, New York, this classic has been part of a private collection for over six decades. It underwent a significant refurbishment in 1989, shortly after being acquired by a Connecticut collector, and impressively completed the 4,095-mile 1990 Great American Race. Rediscovered in long-term storage in the Hamptons in 2017, the car received a mechanical overhaul before its acquisition by the current seller in 2021. Recently, it graced the 2024 Arizona Concours d’Elegance, where it claimed second place in its class.

Finished in a striking beige and brown color scheme, the Renault is powered by a 3,181cc L-head inline-six engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission. It features mechanically actuated four-wheel drum brakes with servo assistance, hydraulic shock absorbers, and distinctive orange-painted wood-spoke wheels. The interior and rumble seat are upholstered in tan leather, complementing the elegant wooden dash and period-correct Jaeger instruments, albeit some of which are non-functional.

This meticulously restored 1927 Renault 15 CV by Million-Guiet is a testament to the elegance and engineering prowess of its era. Offering a blend of historical significance and restored beauty, this vehicle is a highlight of the upcoming Henderson Auctions Collector Motor Series. The auction promises a unique opportunity to acquire a rare piece of automotive history, complete with its original Renault Classic build record, historical photos, and a clean Arizona title.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.