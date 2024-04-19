Rare Ford Galaxie Selling at The Big Boy Toy Auction Next Weekend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Ultra-Rare 1967 Ford Galaxie 500 XL Hits the Market.

A remarkable piece of Ford's automotive history, a 1967 Ford Galaxie 500 XL, has recently surfaced, offering classic car enthusiasts a unique opportunity to own a distinctly rare vehicle. With its VIN 7P58H129678, this car is not just a beautifully maintained specimen but also a rare configuration that makes it highly sought after among collectors.

This Galaxie 500 XL stands out with its Wimbledon White over Pebble Beige Tutone paint—a rare color combination that was applied to only 17 units in 1967. This particular model is even more exceptional as it is one of only five that featured a Deluxe Parchment vinyl interior complete with bucket seats. Among its numerous bespoke features, it was one of only two equipped with electric clocks and the sole model to include a tinted windshield from the factory.

Under the hood, this car sports a 390-2V Thunderbird V8 engine paired with a C6 Cruise-O-Matic transmission and a 2.75 conventional rear axle, promising powerful and smooth performance that is characteristic of the luxury-oriented Galaxie models of the era. Unrestored yet exceptionally maintained, it has clocked just over 63,000 original miles.

The current state of the car is a testament to meticulous upkeep and preservation, having been stored in a climate-controlled environment for the past 25 years. Approximately five years ago, the exterior received a professional buffing and a ceramic coating to protect its finish. Its recent maintenance record is comprehensive, including new front brakes and wheel cylinders, a new muffler, and multiple other crucial updates to ensure its mechanical integrity remains flawless.

The sale will include a framed Deluxe Marti Report, highlighting its authenticity and rarity, original hubcaps, an NOS console shifter, and an NOS Canadian production stainless steel fuel tank, adding further value for collectors and enthusiasts.

This 1967 Ford Galaxie 500 XL not only represents an exceptional piece of automotive craftsmanship but also embodies a unique chapter in Ford's history, making it a significant acquisition for any serious collector or classic car enthusiast looking to own a piece of the golden era of American automobiles.

The Annual Big Boy Toy Auction will start at 9 a.m. ET on April 27th. The sale takes place online and live in Clayton, Indiana.



