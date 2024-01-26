Rapper Lil Dicky Splashes Out Millions for Kenny G’s Longtime L.A. Compound

Thought you’d never see a Grammy-winning smooth jazz saxophonist collaborate on a hit record with a rapper known for frequently waxing eloquent about the dimensions of his genitalia? Well, now you have.

But then again, you can’t exactly rush out to buy this record in stores. We’re talking about this lavish estate in L.A.’s Studio City, which tax records show has just sold for a discounted but still lofty $6.3 million. The buyer? David Burd, the 35-year-old Philadelphia native better known as rapper-comedian Lil Dicky.

Built in the late 1980s and designed by Ojai-based architect Kevin A. Clark, the 5,600-square-foot house was famously owned by Kenny G from 2007 until 2021, when the jazz musician unloaded the structure and its half-acre of grounds for just under $3 million to a couple who gave the place an extensive remodel and modernization before placing it back on the market last spring, asking $7.5 million.

Secluded atop a high knoll on a dead-end street in the Studio City hills, the very private home is additionally cloaked from public view behind high gates, towering walls and overgrown hedges. Behind a long driveway, the contemporary-meets-East Coast traditional-style structure features a whimsical Dutch-style front door painted a demure blue, plus an open-concept layout encompassing sizable public rooms, five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and a single powder room.

Highlights include rustic hardwood floors throughout, numerous sets of French doors opening to the gardens, sweeping views and whitewashed wood-beam ceilings. Notable spaces are a fireplace-equipped living room, a gym, a wood-paneled library equipped with its own fireplace, and an updated kitchen with dual islands, marble countertops and premium Miele, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. Upstairs, the master retreat offers a fireplace, sitting area, a spa-style bath and a private balcony with spectacular views from the home’s hillside perch.

Out back, the manicured grounds offer lush respites for reading or sunbathing, grassy lawns and a lap pool with a spa. There’s also a detached two-car garage topped by a guest apartment that formerly served as Kenny G’s at-home recording studio.

