I get random men to buy me $4K Chanel bags and private jet trips to Miami just by asking — here’s how

Her love language is dollar signs.

Karolina Geits, who made headlines last year for strutting around Soho with a sign that read “Looking for a husband,” still hasn’t found her Mr. Right – but it doesn’t hurt that she’s gotten random men to gift her designer goods and luxury experiences during her hubby hunt.

On March 1, the 29-year-old model and beauty influencer was whisked away in a stranger’s private jet to the Sunshine State after she toted around a cardboard sign with the brazen request, “Fly me to Miami,” outside of Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, according to jaw-dropping video she posted on social media.

“That was a crazy idea. I knew I could go to the commercial airport and ask someone there [to purchase her a plane ticket], but I thought the private jet would be more exciting,” a giggly Geits, who lives in Soho, told The Post from Miami this week.

Geits, who declined to provide the high-flyer’s name for privacy reasons, called him “such a nice guy” who she plans to stay in touch with – albeit “just as friends,” she said.

Shortly after touching down in Miami, the brunette bombshell – who boasts more than 1.5 million followers on TikTok and Instagram – made her way to the pool at a $500-per-night hotel in South Beach, where she ensnared her next unsuspecting benefactor.

“May I ask a question please? Can you rent a room for me in this hotel? I love this hotel,” Geits gushes in the March 3 video posted to TikTok and Instagram.

After confirming that Geits isn’t joking, the man replies between laughs: “I’ve never done this before, but you’re beautiful, so why not?”

The nearly one-and-a-half-minute long clip, which has been “seen” over 1.5 million times, shows the hunk handing his card over to the hotel receptionist, then giving Geits a room key.

But it was apparently no great feat, as “he only booked the room for two nights,” Geits lamented.

The South Asia native’s other social media videos show her being bewilderingly successful in getting random strangers off the street to buy her a $1,000 Tiffany & Company necklace, and a $4,000 Chanel bag, on the spot.

“My point of doing these videos is, first, to find a boyfriend, a husband, for sure. . . . and the second thing is to say to women, like, ‘We are the women. We can ask for things. The man must take care of the woman,’” Geits explained.

The aspiring bride, who has been single for three years, still has her eye on the real prize: a wealthy man who will spoil her until death do them apart.

“My first time [with the sign], I was just looking for the husband. Right now, I know what I want – I want the rich husband, because I need to go shopping, I need to go to nice restaurants, I need to go travel – and my future husband or boyfriend needs to support all these things,” Geits said.