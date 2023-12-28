Rams Quarterback Matt Stafford Throws Down a Record $28 Million on an L.A. Estate

Out in the famously affluent Southern California community of Hidden Hills, the sales price record has been broken once again. An all-new spec mansion set atop a high ridge has quietly transferred for $28.2 million, making it the priciest area home ever sold and comfortably besting a $26 million Hidden Hills deal recorded earlier this year.

Records reveal the buyers are Matthew and Kelly Stafford, he the $160 million man who led the Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl LVI victory. As it turns out, the couple’s new mansion on the hill happens to sit right next door to a 1980s red-brick house and vineyard that the Staffords have owned since March 2022, when they bought it for $10.5 million. With the acquisition of the more modern estate next door, they now preside over a 3-acre compound with two extravagant homes and two swimming pools, all of it collectively valued at nearly $40 million.

An aerial view shows Stafford’s new $28 million house (right) next door to the $10.5 million vineyard estate he bought last year. Combined, the two estates give him more than 3 acres of prime hilltop land.

The Staffords really love Hidden Hills—they’ve now owned at least five houses in the guard-gated neighborhood within the past three years alone. Last year, they sold a glassy mansion elsewhere in the enclave for $21 million to private aviation CEO Bill Papariella.

And while it was just built this year, the new Stafford homestead lies atop hallowed celebrity ground. After all, the hilltop lot represents one-half of a giant property once owned by Jennifer Lopez, who lived there from 2010-2017. During Lopez’s ownership, the estate sported a huge house that she extensively redecorated. But in 2021, that older mansion was demolished, and the estate was broken up into two separate parcels. Stafford’s $28 million house sits on one of those parcels, while the other parcel is occupied by another brand-new spec mansion that’s currently listed for sale on then open market, saddled with a whopping $40 million asking price.

Stafford’s new house and the house next door replaced Jennifer Lopez’s former Hidden Hills mansion, which was demolished in 2021 by developers.

Since construction was only recently completed on Stafford’s new home, and the property sold entirely off-market, we were unable to dig up any interior photos. But online resources reveal confirm the place is huge—sporting at least 15,000 square feet of living space—and is a striking glassy contemporary-meets-modern farmhouse sort of structure, with a dash of Napa Valley retreat style thrown in for good measure. The many-gabled roofline is juxtaposed against broad expanses of glass and a wood- and stone-sided exterior.

Hidden Hills, a guard-gated community deep in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley, has become the unofficial hangout spot for the Rams. In addition to Stafford, other residents include Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald and Sean McVay.

