Raleigh taproom expands to Carrboro with second location. Details on grand opening

A prominent Carrboro bar space will soon be taken over by a Raleigh taproom.

Raleigh’s Bru Public House will open its second location this weekend in Carrboro. The giant sports bar plans to hold its grand opening April 20, replacing the former Hickory Tavern, which closed late last year after 26 years.

Bru Public House will be located at 370-110 E. Main St. in Carrboro on the ground floor of the Hampton Inn & Suites.

“We’re excited to join such a vibrant hospitality neighborhood,” said Bru owner Denise O’Dwyer in a release.

The new Bru location has space for nearly 300 people and more than a dozen large screen TVs spaced out around the sports bar.

The first Bru Public House opened in 2021 in Raleigh’s Wade Park development within walking distance of PNC Arena.

The Carrboro Bru plans to serve the same pub menu, built around sandwiches and snacks, pizzas and salads, plus cocktails and two dozen beers on tap.

