Sore muscles? Then you knead this No. 1 bestselling massage gun — it's just $40 for Prime Day

What is it?

Feeling kinky? No, not that kind! We're talking about all of those muscle knots you've developed after years of exercise, questionable posture or simply growing older. While getting a professional massage to ease some tension is one of life's great joys, not all of us have the time or money to spend on a spa day every time we need relief. But we've found something close: the No. 1 bestselling Raemao Massage Gun. It comes with an impressive 10 speeds and eight heads to target aches and pains practically anywhere on your body in the comfort of your home. Oh, and did we mention it's nearly 60% off for Prime Day?!

Why is it a good deal?

When we see an Amazon bestseller on sale, we take notice. But when we see a bestseller on sale for $150 less than its original price, we do a double-take. We've yet to see this gadget dip below its current price all year, so if you're ready to trade pricey massages for at-home relief, our recommendation is to add it to your cart while you can still save big.

Why do I need this?

Our reward at the end of a long day is to kick back and relax with a good book or show — but sometimes, getting some R&R is easier said than done. With all of the walking, bending, reaching and even sitting we do all day (not to mention any injuries we've sustained over the years), it only makes sense that our muscles won't want to cooperate from time to time, resulting in soreness and stiffness. And when a personal masseuse is out of the question? It's the Raemao Massage Gun to the rescue!

Equipped with 10 speeds, this knot buster covers all the bases, from waking up muscles to giving deep-tissue massages. It even has a "Professional Mode" if it's a next-level kneading sesh you're craving. And not only that, you'll also get eight interchangeable massage heads — each with dedicated uses — that'll really get in there, whether you're targeting your calves and back or palms and feet.

Another cool feature is the LCD touchscreen display, which you'll use to adjust the speed, as well as keep track of the battery level. Speaking of which, you'll get up to five hours of use per charge depending on the level of intensity, but it'll automatically shut off after 10 minutes of continuous use as a safety precaution. And weighing in at just one pound, it's perfect for travel — it even comes with a carrying case.

What reviewers say

With more than 11,000 perfect ratings, the Raemao Massage Gun is a bona fide hit with Amazon customers:

"I have had several joint replacements and other surgeries, not to mention that I am 77 years old and arthritic," shared a satisfied shopper. "After breaking my humerus and having physical therapy, I thought: 'You know, those massages feel pretty good!' Hence, I bought this massager and have never looked back! I had an ankle replacement that causes my foot to feel numb and/or painful, so I tried the massager on it in the evening. Not only did it help with my discomfort then, but I found that IN THE MORNING my foot had much less discomfort! Who knew?! ... It IS a bit heavy, so I think it is well made. I can still handle it with my old hands."

"I purchased this on a whim because I was having terrible lower back and hip pain," wrote another rave reviewer. "The pain was almost unbearable, and I couldn't stand, sit or lay down without pain. I got this massage gun and had my husband use it on my back and hip, and by [the] next day I was able to get around better, and after three days of using this product twice a day, the pain went away. So thankful it worked."

"This is a really good massage gun," gushed a third user. "The attachments ... offer a wide variety of options. My personal favorites [are] the soft orange attachments that are flexible and soft, which gives a softer massage, especially when near a bone or a joint (such as ankles or wrists). It charges quickly, and also will keep its life pretty long. If I had one complaint, it would be that you can't use it while charging it, but that's a minor deal."

Plus, it's user-friendly! "This thing works great," gushed a final five-star fan. "It's simple to use, easy to read with big font and bright lights. It works like a dream, too; melts the pain away, and with so many options for tips, it's perfect."

And if you want to wind down while staying warm and cozy this season, shoppers also love this Boriwat Back Massager with Heat:

“I am 82 years old and suffer from every illness that you could imagine,” wrote an impressed reviewer. "I live with constant neck and lower back pain. But no longer. My massage pillow works wonders. The pain was gone in 15 minutes and has not returned in over three hours. And it is cheaper than a massage chair.”

