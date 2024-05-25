My’Racle, 12, loves to laugh and would enjoy having a playful family full of jokes

A girl who loves to laugh, My’Racle finds happiness in making those around her do the same and would enjoy a family that is playful and full of jokes.

The 12-year-old is active and interested in being part of a cheer team or playing softball. It makes sense that her favorite subject in school is physical education.

My’Racle is independent and confident and would love guidance from a family on how to accomplish her goals. She would also benefit from a family that would provide love and stability and help her maintain a connection with her biological siblings, which is important to her.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

My’Racle’s case number is CH-7426.