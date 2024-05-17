Racks by the Tracks, State Street Tattoo Festival, Iris Festival and more | Weekend Events in the Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Racks by the Tracks, State Street Tattoo Festival, Iris Festival in Greeneville, Unicoi’s Strawberry Festival and plenty more are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities.
Below are events happening in the region from Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19.
State Street Tattoo Festival
Tattoo convention featuring over 70 nationwide artists.
Friday-Sunday
Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia
Appalachian Trail Days
Celebration of the Appalachian Trail and hiker culture.
Friday-Sunday
Damascus, Virginia
Fridays after 5
Music by Will Easter & The Nomads.
Friday, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
King Commons Park, Johnson City
Racks by the Tracks
10K/5K race, barbecue, vendors, beer/wine tastings and live music.
Saturday
Downtown Kingsport
Iris Festival
Arts, crafts, merchandise, food and entertainment.
Saturday and Sunday
Downtown Greeneville
Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival
Vendors, food, crafters, music, strawberries and more.
Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Unicoi Elementary School (404 Massachusetts Ave)/Downtown Unicoi
Kids at Bays Day
Various outdoor activities for children at Bays Mountain Park.
Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Bays Mountain Park
Mill Spring Makers Faire
Featuring more than 60 local and regional makers, artists and creatives. Food trucks, activities, performances and more will be at the event.
Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Spring Street/Mill Spring Park in downtown Jonesborough
Jesus Fest
Live worship music, testimonials, biblical teachings, food, vendors and more.
Saturday, noon – 9 p.m.
King Commons Park, Johnson City
Muster at Fort Watauga
More than 200 living history demonstrators, re-enactors and heritage interpreters, vendors and more.
Saturday and Sunday
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, 1651 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton
Kingsport Summer Movie Series
Free showing of “The Mummy,” popcorn will be provided.
Saturday, 2 – 5 p.m.
Kingsport Public Library Auditorium (400 Broad Street, Kingsport)
Speuterfest 2024
Event to raise awareness about the importance of spay/neuter. Food, drinks, vendors and more will be at the event.
Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Appalachian Highlands Humane Society (2101 W Walnut St, Johnson City)
Take Kids to the Park and Go Biking event
Snacks, drinks, bikes and helmets will be provided.
Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Civitan Park (1000 North Broadway Street, Johnson City)
Appalachian Express Chorus Spring Show
Saturday at 7 p.m.
Ballad Health Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast State Community College
Emory & Henry RAM Clinic
Free clinic will offer dental, vision and medical care to those in need. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Doors open at 6 a.m. on Saturday
Emory & Henry College
Keep Carter County Beautiful Great American Cleanup
Volunteers will be cleaning up litter on the Tweetsie Trail from Lions Field to the parking lot behind the Coffee Company.
Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.
Meet at the Lions Field Tweetsie access parking lot
Kingsport School’s (Almost) Out Skatepark Day
Free event featuring children’s activities, food trucks, giveaways, scootering, skateboarding, BMX’ing and more.
Sunday, noon – 4 p.m.
Scott Adams Memorial Skatepark (2016 Brickyard Park Drive, Kingsport)
