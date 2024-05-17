Racks by the Tracks, State Street Tattoo Festival, Iris Festival and more | Weekend Events in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Racks by the Tracks, State Street Tattoo Festival, Iris Festival in Greeneville, Unicoi’s Strawberry Festival and plenty more are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities.

Below are events happening in the region from Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19.

VOTE: Tri-Cities Best Antique Store

State Street Tattoo Festival

Tattoo convention featuring over 70 nationwide artists.

Appalachian Trail Days

Celebration of the Appalachian Trail and hiker culture.

Friday-Sunday

Damascus, Virginia

More information

Fridays after 5

Music by Will Easter & The Nomads.

Friday, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

King Commons Park, Johnson City

Racks by the Tracks

10K/5K race, barbecue, vendors, beer/wine tastings and live music.

Saturday

Downtown Kingsport

More information

Iris Festival

Arts, crafts, merchandise, food and entertainment.

Saturday and Sunday

Downtown Greeneville

More information

Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival

Vendors, food, crafters, music, strawberries and more.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Unicoi Elementary School (404 Massachusetts Ave)/Downtown Unicoi

More information

Kids at Bays Day

Various outdoor activities for children at Bays Mountain Park.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Bays Mountain Park

More information

Mill Spring Makers Faire

Featuring more than 60 local and regional makers, artists and creatives. Food trucks, activities, performances and more will be at the event.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Spring Street/Mill Spring Park in downtown Jonesborough

More information

Jesus Fest

Live worship music, testimonials, biblical teachings, food, vendors and more.

Saturday, noon – 9 p.m.

King Commons Park, Johnson City

Muster at Fort Watauga

More than 200 living history demonstrators, re-enactors and heritage interpreters, vendors and more.

Saturday and Sunday

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, 1651 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton

More information

Kingsport Summer Movie Series

Free showing of “The Mummy,” popcorn will be provided.

Saturday, 2 – 5 p.m.

Kingsport Public Library Auditorium (400 Broad Street, Kingsport)

More information

Speuterfest 2024

Event to raise awareness about the importance of spay/neuter. Food, drinks, vendors and more will be at the event.

Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Appalachian Highlands Humane Society (2101 W Walnut St, Johnson City)

More information

Take Kids to the Park and Go Biking event

Snacks, drinks, bikes and helmets will be provided.

Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Civitan Park (1000 North Broadway Street, Johnson City)

More information

Appalachian Express Chorus Spring Show

Saturday at 7 p.m.

Ballad Health Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast State Community College

More information

Emory & Henry RAM Clinic

Free clinic will offer dental, vision and medical care to those in need. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Doors open at 6 a.m. on Saturday

Emory & Henry College

More information

Keep Carter County Beautiful Great American Cleanup

Volunteers will be cleaning up litter on the Tweetsie Trail from Lions Field to the parking lot behind the Coffee Company.

Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.

Meet at the Lions Field Tweetsie access parking lot

More information

Kingsport School’s (Almost) Out Skatepark Day

Free event featuring children’s activities, food trucks, giveaways, scootering, skateboarding, BMX’ing and more.

Sunday, noon – 4 p.m.

Scott Adams Memorial Skatepark (2016 Brickyard Park Drive, Kingsport)

More information

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.