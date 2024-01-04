Raccoon River Valley Trail is fee-free in 2024

The Raccoon River Valley Trail will no longer require users to pay fees, according to a Facebook post from the group that manages the popular trail.

"This change will eliminate barriers to access, align policy with other trails in the area, and reduce confusion for people arriving on the RRVT from connected trails," the posting by the Raccoon River Valley Trail Association said.

The fees ceased as of Jan. 1.

Cyclists take a break in Dallas Center on the Raccoon River Valley trail during the BACooN ride.

Serving bikers, hikers, runners and others, the Raccoon River Valley Trail runs almost 90 miles through Dallas, Guthrie and Greene counties. It's centered on a 72-mile loop that connects the trailhead in Waukee with Adel, Redfield, Linden, Panora, Yale, Jamaica, Dawson, Perry, Minburn and Dallas Center. The trail also extends east to Clive and north to Jefferson.

Already claimed to be the largest rail-trail loop in the county, the Raccoon River Valley Trail is slated for connection via a 9-mile link between Perry and Woodward with the High Trestle Trail, forming a 120-mile loop extending via the central Iowa trail network to downtown Des Moines.

Cyclists make their way to out of Waukee on the Raccoon River Valley trail during the annual BACooN ride.

From June 2023: Welcome to Perry mural is unveiled along Raccoon River Valley Trail

In 2021 the Washington, D.C.-based Rails-to-Trails Conservancy named the trail to its Rail-Trail Hall of Fame, which recognizes "exemplary" rail-trails around the country.

Annual permits previously cost $10 and day passes cost $2 and could be purchased online or in person. Funds raised from permits helped pay for upkeep of the trail.

Greene County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann, who serves on the Raccoon River Valley Trail Association board, previously told Raccoon River Valley Radio that user fees for recreational trails are rare and that enforcing their collection was difficult with limited staff.

Donations can still be made to the nonprofit association and permits will still be required for large events, according to the post. The trail's top annual event is the June BACcooN ride held by the Iowa Bicycle Coalition.

Cyclists pause to take a photo as they make their way to Dallas Center on the Raccoon River Valley Trail during the annual BACooN ride.

Iowa's bike trails, tourism ambitions grow along with RAGBRAI

Philip Joens covers retail, real estate and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-284-8184, pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: New year brings end of Racoon River Valley Trail user fees