QVC's Black Friday sales are incredible — save big on Dyson, KitchenAid, Bose, Oprah's favorite jeans and more
Black Friday may officially be tomorrow, but QVC's Black Friday sales are already coming in strong. We've combed through their virtual aisles to bring you the best deals so you can win the holidays this year, no matter who you are shopping for. There's also a treat (or two) in here for yourself. Talk about a win-win!
Here are some QVC Black Friday deals we're eyeing. Get nearly 50% off Oprah's favorite NYDJ jeans. Score a Ninja 15-in-1 Air Fryer that's also a ridiculous 50% off! And we can't get over this HP DeskJet Printer that's only $60 (was $150).
You'll need to act fast because with prices this low, supplies will not last! If you're new to QVC you can score an extra $20 off your first order of $40 with code HOLIDAY20. And if you don't want to pay it all in one go, take advantage of QVC's Easy Pay offer and have your items ship right away, while you pay for them in monthly installments.
QVC Black Friday deals to shop now
NYDJ High Rise Billie Mini Bootcut Jean$74$129Save $55
Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion Hydra-Gel Eye Patches$65$85Save $20
Skechers Go Walk Joy Vegan Bungee Sneakers$50$75Save $25
HP DeskJet 4155e All in One Printer$60$150Save $90
KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Stand Mixer$380$449Save $69
Dyson Hot & Cool Bladeless Fan & Heater$330$450Save $120
QVC Black Friday clothing deals
Oprah loves them and so do you, and now they're on sale — over 40% off — in time for all of those upcoming holiday shindigs you need to attend. NYDJ Jeans (formerly called Not Your Daughter's Jeans) get you and your body — these jeans truly live up to the hype. They fit well, they last and they're made for real women with real bodies. Reviewers love the "Lift Tuck" technology featured in each pair because it gives you the right amount of support and contour for the perfect silhouette.
But don't just take Oprah's word for it. "NYDJ is all I wear now," revealed this fashionista. "Being a really curvy gal with a Kardashian rear, I need a pair of jeans with flexibility. And I hate heavy denim. I need to feel free and be able to move and sit down comfortably. These are comfortable, fit true to size and flattering. They have plenty of stretch — might get another pair."
This matching lounge set pampers you like PJs yet provides a pulled-together look. Grab two sets — you'll most likely want to wear this every day.
Save nearly 70% on this water-repellent and wind-resistant down-blend coat that's sure to keep you warm all winter long. There's a color for everyone — red, purple, leopard and more.
This lovely puff-sleeve top comes in four colors — pair it with your favorite pair of pants to create a memorable outfit this holiday season.
Think of these leggings as California-style-meets-athleisure at its best. The sports-inspired fabric has a peached surface for smooth, comfortable coverage with an airbrushed look. Wear it with the Barefoot Dreams Pullover for a casual and decidedly elevated outfit.
QVC Black Friday beauty deals
Not only is the skincare brand Sunday Riley beloved by beauty fanatics and shoppers alike, but its products have achieved cult status among A-list clients too. Everyone from Helena Bonham Carter to Drew Barrymore has sung the brand’s praises. This must-have kit includes Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum and Luna Sleeping Night Oil. Good Genes exfoliates to help the skin to appear more radiant, while the C.E.O. serum is made to brighten up your face. The night oil boosts the softness of your skin, hydrating while you sleep.
"This works!" exclaimed one radiant reviewer. "Wow. I am four weeks into use and my skin is clearer and smoother — my hormonal acne is almost non-existent! In the morning I wash my face, followed by Good Genes, then C.E.O, then moisturizer. At night, I wash my face again, dry it well and then apply Luna. It's worth every cent!"
Raise your hand if you could use a little boost in the morning or before a night out. OK, that's all of us. These under-eye gels work to de-puff, hydrate, brighten and smooth skin underneath the eyes.
If you've been wanting to try Elemis' line of products, this is a great starter set. In addition to the popular Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, you'll get a night cream, face wash and more.
This four-piece holiday makeup brush set from the much-loved makeup brand makes a great gift. The tools come in a chic black case so you can store them in style.
QVC Black Friday accessory deals
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: These popular walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale for $50 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft lining adds a cloud-like vibe.
"As usual, Skechers do not disappoint! Purchased two pair in navy and charcoal. I never wear socks — even in upstate New York winters — and these are great for all seasons," wrote one shopper.
Top off your look with the comfiest-of-comfy boots you can find. No surprise, they're from Koolaburra by UGG, the effortlessly chic "sister" brand to the casual-cool boot bosses. They come in four colors including elderberry and chestnut.
A welcome treat for your sore feet, these over-the-calf compression socks bring you temporary relief from aches, pains and sore muscles. They're designed with feel-good features like moisture-wicking fabric and anti-odor technology.
Bring snuggly blanket feels to your everyday adventures with this velour-meets-sherpa scarf and glove set that's 40% off. Choose from five colors and patterns.
QVC Black Friday tech deals
Here's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen. If you're looking to add a printer to your home office, this is the one — it prints, scans and copies, and it's only $60 (that's 60% off). You can print from your Bluetooth-enabled smartphone or tablet, and it supports plain paper, photo paper, brochure paper, envelopes and other specialty inkjet papers, allowing you to complete any task with penache. A 35-page auto feeder helps you complete your jobs quickly. Another plus: The printer comes with six months of free ink,
Sleek enough for any living space yet rugged enough for the outdoors, this Bose portable speaker provides clear and deep sound that's powerful enough to fill a room or pump up a backyard bash.
A laptop for less than $300? Yes, please. This stunning 14" display features a matte anti-glare coating to reduce reflections. It's perfect for students, gamers and everyone in between.
Whether you're stranded on the side of the road or stuck with a dead phone, this portable jump starter has all your power needs covered. Plus, the three-mode flashlight provides instant illumination. Comes in six colors.
Capture crisp 1080p HD video while speaking with visitors using two-way talk, and customize your motion zone settings to focus on specific areas. And with the app, you can keep an eye on the inside of your house even when you're not at home.
QVC Black Friday kitchen deals
Whether you're making dozens of your signature chocolate chip cookies for the holidays or several pounds of shredded chicken for Superbowl Sunday, this tilt-head stand mixer has the capacity and tools for every occasion. Built to take it all on, it features 10 speeds to gently knead, thoroughly mix and whip ingredients for a wide variety of recipes. We also love that it comes in a variety of fun colors!
"This is a great machine and just the right size," raved this home chef. "I had the six-quart mixer and this one is so much better to handle. It is so easy to use and I love the attachments that come with it!"
Delivering full meals fast (think family-size dinners), this mighty machine does the work of several different appliances so you can bake, toast, roast, air fry and even sear.
Need a wake-up call? Well, for over 35% off you can enjoy your daily jolt of java with a rich, flavorful and aromatic taste thanks to this Keurig's multiStream technology, a feature that evenly saturates the coffee grounds in every K-Cup pod.
Sure, these multi-colored storage containers work great for leftovers, but have you considered all the possibilities? Fill them with snacks and stack them neatly in your pantry, or organize screws, nuts, and bolts for your garage.
These stylish microfiber cloths and towels dry dishes and wipe up spills and splatters, while the sponges work hard to scrub tougher messes. Messy has never looked so chic!
QVC Black Friday home deals
Even if you have central heating and cooling throughout your home, wouldn't it be nice to be able to quickly adapt the temperature to your liking? Well, this Dyson fan is like having a personal heater and air conditioner rolled into one, focusing and tailoring itself to you and your needs. Sounds amazing, right? An intelligent thermostat shuts off automatically as soon as the room reaches the set temperature, and other conveniences include adjustable oscillation, tilt range, and multiple speed settings. The best part: Buy now and save $120.
"Just love it," gushed this, ahem, fan. "Can't believe how well it works, It's easy to carry, lightweight and worth every penny. A few years ago my furnace was acting up and I used my Dyson to help keep my living room warm until I could get my furnace fixed. This was a cold February day in Pennsylvania. My furnace repair person said to me, 'Your living room was warm, I thought you didn't have heat.' I showed him my Dyson — he wanted to get one, too."
Rotating pads remove dirt and grime while you gently scrub your home's floors. And three steam modes allow for everything from quick cleanups to eliminating stuck-on messes. Save $40.
Ideal for stashing away seasonal clothing, toys or holiday decor, this set of six storage boxes, on sale for over 25% off, will help you clear the clutter and keep your home neat. The handy windows mean you don't need to open them to see what's inside.
Those upcoming winter nights are no match for this blanket. Whether you're cuddling up for movie night or topping off your bed with an extra layer of warmth, you'll be happy you have this throw. It's available in seven colors to suit your style — think gray, cream and rose smoke.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
