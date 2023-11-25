QVC's extended Black Friday sales are incredible — save big on Dyson, KitchenAid, Bose, Oprah's favorite jeans and more

Guess what? Black Friday may technically be over, but the sales are still going strong. QVC's extended Black Friday sales are hotter than ever. To make your life easier, we've combed through their virtual aisles to bring you the best deals so you grab gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list. There's also a treat (or two or three) in here for yourself. Talk about a win-win!

These are some of the QVC Black Friday deals we're eyeing this weekend. Get nearly 50% off Oprah's favorite NYDJ jeans — shoppers say "they have plenty of stretch." Score a Ninja 15-in-1 Air Fryer that's also a ridiculous 50% off! And we can't get over this HP DeskJet Printer that's only $60 (was $150).

You'll need to act fast because with prices this low, supplies will not last! If you're new to QVC you can score an extra $20 off your first order of $40 with code HOLIDAY20. And if you don't want to pay it all in one go, take advantage of QVC's Easy Pay offer and have your items ship right away, while you pay for them in monthly installments.

QVC Black Friday deals to shop now

NYDJ High Rise Billie Mini Bootcut Jean $74 $129 Save $55 See at QVC

Sunday Riley Jewel Box 3-Piece Kit $30 $37 Save $7 See at QVC

Skechers Go Walk Joy Vegan Bungee Sneakers $50 $75 Save $25 See at QVC

KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor Plus Julienne Disc $90 $173 Save $83 See at QVC

HP DeskJet 4155e All in One Printer $60 $150 Save $90 See at QVC

Dyson Hot & Cool Bladeless Fan & Heater $330 $450 Save $120 See at QVC

QVC Black Friday clothing deals

QVC NYDJ High Rise Billie Mini Bootcut Jean $74 $129 Save $55 Oprah loves them and so do you, and now they're on sale — over 40% off — in time for all of those upcoming holiday shindigs you need to attend. NYDJ Jeans (formerly called Not Your Daughter's Jeans) get you and your body — these jeans truly live up to the hype. They fit well, they last and they're made for real women with real bodies. Reviewers love the "Lift Tuck" technology featured in each pair because it gives you the right amount of support and contour for the perfect silhouette. But don't just take Oprah's word for it. "NYDJ is all I wear now," revealed this fashionista. "Being a really curvy gal with a Kardashian rear, I need a pair of jeans with flexibility. And I hate heavy denim. I need to feel free and be able to move and sit down comfortably. These are comfortable, fit true to size and flattering. They have plenty of stretch — might get another pair." $74 at QVC

QVC Black Friday beauty deals

QVC Sunday Riley Jewel Box 3-Piece Kit $30 $37 Save $7 Not only is the skincare brand Sunday Riley beloved by beauty fanatics and shoppers alike, but its products have achieved cult status among A-list clients too. Everyone from Helena Bonham Carter to Drew Barrymore has sung the brand’s praises. This must-have kit includes Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum and Luna Sleeping Night Oil. Good Genes exfoliates to help the skin to appear more radiant, while the C.E.O. serum is made to brighten up your face. The night oil boosts the softness of your skin, hydrating while you sleep. "This works!" exclaimed one radiant reviewer. "Wow. I am four weeks into use and my skin is clearer and smoother — my hormonal acne is almost non-existent! In the morning I wash my face, followed by Good Genes, then C.E.O, then moisturizer. At night, I wash my face again, dry it well and then apply Luna. It's worth every cent!" $30 at QVC

QVC Black Friday accessory deals

QVC Skechers Go Walk Joy Vegan Bungee Sneakers $50 $75 Save $25 Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: These popular walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale for $50 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft lining adds a cloud-like vibe. "As usual, Skechers do not disappoint! Purchased two pair in navy and charcoal. I never wear socks — even in upstate New York winters — and these are great for all seasons," wrote one shopper. $50 at QVC

QVC Black Friday tech deals

QVC HP DeskJet 4155e All in One Printer $60 $150 Save $90 Here's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen. If you're looking to add a printer to your home office, this is the one — it prints, scans and copies, and it's only $60 (that's 60% off). You can print from your Bluetooth-enabled smartphone or tablet, and it supports plain paper, photo paper, brochure paper, envelopes and other specialty inkjet papers, allowing you to complete any task with penache. A 35-page auto feeder helps you complete your jobs quickly. Another plus: The printer comes with six months of free ink, $60 at QVC

QVC Black Friday kitchen deals

QVC KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Stand Mixer $380 $449 Save $69 Whether you're making dozens of your signature chocolate chip cookies for the holidays or several pounds of shredded chicken for Superbowl Sunday, this tilt-head stand mixer has the capacity and tools for every occasion. Built to take it all on, it features 10 speeds to gently knead, thoroughly mix and whip ingredients for a wide variety of recipes. We also love that it comes in a variety of fun colors! "This is a great machine and just the right size," raved this home chef. "I had the six-quart mixer and this one is so much better to handle. It is so easy to use and I love the attachments that come with it!" $380 at QVC

QVC Black Friday home deals

QVC Dyson Hot & Cool Bladeless Fan & Heater $330 $450 Save $120 Even if you have central heating and cooling throughout your home, wouldn't it be nice to be able to quickly adapt the temperature to your liking? Well, this Dyson fan is like having a personal heater and air conditioner rolled into one, focusing and tailoring itself to you and your needs. Sounds amazing, right? An intelligent thermostat shuts off automatically as soon as the room reaches the set temperature, and other conveniences include adjustable oscillation, tilt range, and multiple speed settings. The best part: Buy now and save $120. "Just love it," gushed this, ahem, fan. "Can't believe how well it works, It's easy to carry, lightweight and worth every penny. A few years ago my furnace was acting up and I used my Dyson to help keep my living room warm until I could get my furnace fixed. This was a cold February day in Pennsylvania. My furnace repair person said to me, 'Your living room was warm, I thought you didn't have heat.' I showed him my Dyson — he wanted to get one, too." $330 at QVC

QVC Periea Collapsible Storage Boxes, 6-Piece $60 $82 Save $22 Ideal for stashing away seasonal clothing, toys or holiday decor, this set of six storage boxes, on sale for over 25% off, will help you clear the clutter and keep your home neat. The handy windows mean you don't need to open them to see what's inside. $60 at QVC

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

