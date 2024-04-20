Quiz: How much do you know about marijuana and 420? Test your knowledge now.

Among those who use marijuana — and, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 48.2 million people in the U.S., or 18% of Americans, reported doing so — 420 has become shorthand for weed consumption. As such, April 20 (aka 4/20) is the biggest date on the cannabis culture calendar, a day intended to celebrate pot in its many forms.

While health experts continue to express caution about the negative health effects associated with marijuana use — especially for teens and young adults — it’s become much more mainstream in recent years. Marijuana has been legalized for recreational use in 24 states and the District of Columbia, and is poised to appear on ballots in multiple states, including Florida, this November. But in this new era of CBD gummies, cannabis cuisine and weed dispensaries, just how much do people actually know about marijuana and what it does? Put your knowledge to the test with our pot (erm, pop) quiz.