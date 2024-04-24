Qualified Stark County seniors can get free meals at new monthly food giveaway

CANTON − VANTAGE Meals On Wheels Northeast Ohio and the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank are partnering to provide meals for Stark County senior citizens through a Mobile Food Outreach Program on the last Tuesday of April, May, June, July, and August.

Meals will be distributed to Stark County residents who qualify through a partnership with Stark County Healthy Aging. The first Mobile Outreach Program will be this Tuesday.

Staff and volunteers will distribute meals from Meals On Wheels Northeast Ohio’s refrigerated van from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, 1365 Cherry Ave. NE. Meal distribution includes five to 15 frozen meals and one to three half gallons of milk, depending on the needs of the person.

People 60 and older living in Stark County can enroll in person on the last Tuesday of the month through August at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank location from 9 to 10 a.m. or call the Meals On Wheels Northeast Ohio office at 330-832-7220 to complete an application over the phone with a client service team member.

For more information about Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank call (330) 535-6900 and to learn more go to, https://www.akroncantonfoodbank.org/

For more information about VANTAGE Aging contact Lisa Mansfield Director of Development and Community Partnerships at 330-253-4597 ext. 160 or lmansfield@vantageaging.org.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Qualified seniors can get free meals monthly at Canton foodbank site