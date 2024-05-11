Quad-Citians Affirming Diversity host meet-and-greet at WIU-QC, Moline

The Quad Citians Affirming Diversity (QCAD), a long-time partner of Western Illinois University, will host a QCAD Meet and Greet at WIU-QC from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, in Riverfront Hall, Moline.

(wiu.edu)

QCAD has been working on an ongoing project with WIU called SafeConnect. The goal of this project is to recognize businesses that are owned, operated, employ or serve LGBTQIA+ in the Quad Cities area to create a network of supportive and safe spaces for patrons.

“As Quad Citians Affirming Diversity (QCAD) which operates from the WIU-QC campus, we are deeply appreciative of the university’s support in providing space for our diverse range of events and activities,” WIU’s Student Services Specialist Shelbee Bradley said. “We also recognize the importance of the LGBTQ+ youth that we work with in the QCA in connecting with spaces of higher education.

“We know WIU is safe and inclusive, so we’re happy to highlight that for our community. By having a presence at WIU-QC, it shows LGBTQ+ current and future students as well as faculty and staff that WIU-QC is a welcoming and inclusive community for those that come to campus. We want to be able to foster inclusivity within the community through providing education and valuable resources,” she said. “Our newest project, QCAD SafeConnect, actively promotes queer-welcoming businesses and advances our mission to expand our support network and foster more community building throughout the Quad Cities.”

For more information, contact Bradley at sm-bradley@wiu.edu.

