Putnam County third-grader is poster contest winner

Apr. 12—COLUMBUS — A third-grader at St. Anthony Catholic School in Columbus Grove is one of 12 statewide winners of the Ohio State Fire Marshal's annual Fire Prevention Poster Contest. The contest is aimed at promoting fire safety and prevention.

This year's contest theme "Cooking Safety Starts with YOU" was chosen to highlight the importance of cooking safely to prevent home fires. The theme aligns with national statistics that indicate cooking as the leading cause of home fires and fire injuries in the United States.

The contest was open to all Ohio elementary school children, divided into two categories: K-3 and grades 4-6.

Ella Benson from St. Anthony Catholic School was one of the winners.