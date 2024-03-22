Pura D’Or’s Biotin Haircare Line Is Up to 25% Off During Amazon’s Big Spring Sale



Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has brought price drops on a variety of best-selling products including AirPods Pro, walking pads, flat-screen TVs, and grooming products from Neutrogena. Pura D’Or, a top-rated anti-thinning haircare brand, has slashed the prices of its entire line by 20%, making this a perfect time for both loyal and new users to stock up.

Shop Pura D’Or Haircare During Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Pura D’Or’s line of haircare products is suited to a wide variety of hair types and challenges. Its Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner are perfect for general upkeep, while the brand’s Advanced Biotin Duo is suited for individuals who are actively experiencing hair loss or thinning.

The formulas also incorporate nourishing ingredients like vitamin E oil, rosehip seed oil, vitamin C, and argan oil for extra moisture. Shop the entire discounted collection here, or see a few SPY-favorite products below.

Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner

Price: $39.99 $31.99

Pura D’Or’s signature shampoo and conditioner duo is a best-seller on Amazon for its clinically tested ingredients and pleasant scent, and it’s also 20% off for the Big Spring Sale. Its formula is made with 17 different DHT blockers for preventing hair loss.

Pura D'Or Advanced Therapy Shampoo and Conditioner

Price: $44.99 $35.99

Pura D’Or’s advanced formula has 1.5 times the amount of concentrated biotin as the brand’s regular shampoo and conditioner. It’s made with organic aloe vera as its base, instead of water, to help revitalize dry, damaged hair. Plus, the two-pack is on sale for 20% off today.

Pura D'Or Healing Scalp Therapy Set

Price: $29.99 $23.99

For scalps that need a little extra TLC, Pura D’Or’s healing therapy set is made with the same aloe vera-based formula for relieving dryness and minimizing irritation. The formula of premium oils is gentle yet effective at infusing moisture and strengthening from root to ends, and now both the shampoo and conditioner combined cost just $24.

