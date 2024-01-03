Protect your pipes with these outdoor faucet 'socks' — they're just $4 a pop at Amazon's Winter Sale
With a big winter storm on the way and temperatures starting to really dip, you'll want to make sure your home is equipped to handle the cold before the elements attack. That means sealing up your windows, caulking up any cracks — oh, and doing everything in your power to ensure your pipes don't freeze! Luckily, there's an easy way to proactively help prevent this (very costly) misfortune from happening: placing these ArtiGifts Outdoor Faucet Covers over your spigots. They're insulated to keep the cold out so you can breathe a little easier this season — and they happen to be marked down during Amazon's Winter Sale.
These genius pipe cozies could save you lots of money and headaches this winter.
Why is it a good deal?
This is as low as we've seen the pack in years — just $7 for two — though you'll have to be a Prime member to score the discount. That said, even at full price, these little protectors are worth it considering they could save you thousands of dollars by preventing frozen and bursting pipes.
Why do I need these?
The little faucet protectors are insulated to trap heat and help ensure frigid air doesn't reach your faucet and travel up through the pipes. Made of a sturdy, waterproof fabric, the ArtiGifts Outdoor Faucet Covers also keep excess moisture away from your spigots — because what does moisture do when it's freezing outside? It freezes! Ice puts pressure on your pipes, which can lead to ruptures. Not good!
I bought some faucet covers just like these at the insistence of my local hardware store owner. I'd told him I was traveling and wanted to know if there were any precautions I should take aside from keeping my heat on and turning my water off (which, pro-tip: you should absolutely do if you'll be away from home!). He recommended spigot socks, and seeing as they seemed like a quick fix, I happily purchased them.
Now, when I tell you that installing them is easy — if you can even call it installing — I mean it. All you do is slip the opening over your faucet, twist the drawstring around the cover a few times and pull to tighten for a secure fit.
What reviewers say
Over 8,000 Amazon customers swear by these faucet covers for protecting their pipes during the winter.
"Lifesaver," wrote one relieved user. "Thank goodness for this thing. My faucets stick out too far for the regular hard plastic covers to do any good. This, with a little foam insulation around the base of the faucet, saved my house this winter. When my neighbors were dealing with frozen pipes, we were sitting pretty."
"This is exactly what I was looking for and will help prevent any busted pipes this winter," shared another impressed shopper. "I like the fact that I could tighten it around the pipe and there wasn’t any space between the cover, pipe and wall. Also, I was able to use the dangling cord to wrap everything again so it will definitely stay in place."
"They’ve lasted two winters and [are] still in great condition," wrote a final fan. "Would buy again, just wish they came in different colors so we could have ones that blend into the siding color." (Psst: These faucet covers are slightly more expensive, but they're available in more colors if that's a concern.)
Get 'em in blue or black!
If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.
