As we reckon with the emergence of cicadas this spring, homeowners are expressing concerns about the effect of the massive insect eruption on their yards and gardens. Should they be worried?

Do cicadas eat trees?

Despite their loud, seemingly aggressive buzzing, periodical cicadas do not pose a threat to mature, healthy trees. But their egg laying might put newly planted trees or shrubs at risk. The University of Illinois Extension says, "Newly planted small trees and shrubs may have trunk diameters small enough for female cicadas to lay their eggs in; if this happens, the trees can be killed."

How to protect trees from cicadas

The extension offers multiple tips for protecting trees and shrubs from periodical cicada damage. Among them:

"Place netting around small trees and shrubs (up to 10 feet tall), making sure it is secured around the base of the plant to prevent cicadas from crawling up the plant from the ground. The opening should be no larger than ¼ inch. It may be helpful to build a frame around the plants, cicadas may still be able to lay eggs on branches that are touching the netting."

Tree netting for cicadas: Tulle is ideal fabric

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle recommends using a fine protective netting, such as tulle fabric. "Close gaps in the netting with binder clips, clothespins or staples and gather the fabric around the trunk as near to the ground as possible. Once the emergence event is over, remove the netting."

What is tulle?

Tulle is a nylon or polyester mesh used to make ballerina tutus and wedding gowns. It is breathable and allows sunlight to reach the plant. It can be found at fabric and some hobby stores. Commercial insect netting can be bought online or from some garden centers and landscape suppliers.

Will cicadas ruin my garden?

For the most part, no, says Kacie Athey, a specialty crops entomologist with the extension. "Most plants in anyone's yard are probably not in danger from periodical cicadas."

While they may swarm over your tomato vines and marigolds, they won’t harm your garden vegetables or flowers, adds USA TODAY. Cicadas also won't harm your lawn. You may find emergence holes and small mud “chimneys” — one East Peoria resident's property was described as "a swiss cheese" in a 1956 Peoria Journal Star article — but they won’t permanently damage your yard, and may provide helpful aeration. In addition, the rotting adult bugs act as a nitrogen-rich fertilizer.

"Anything growing in your garden should be safe," confirms Athey.

Online cicada emergence reports

Daily updates on the so-called Cicadapocalypse — including soil temperatures and early arrivals — can be found on Facebook at Illinois Cicada Watch.

