Got allergies? Shoppers say this air purifier — on sale for $59 — helps instantly

Whether you suffer from allergies or you just want to breathe the freshest air possible, getting an air purifier is always a smart idea. That's especially the case during the long, colder months we'll be spending indoors. The quality of the air inside our homes becomes more polluted as we crank up the heat and humidifiers and seal ourselves up with pets (hello, dander) and all kinds of allergens. And if you're going to get an air purifier, why not get a smart and stylish one? The Proscenic A8 SE air purifier fits that description, and it's perfect for larger rooms. Plus, it's on sale right now for just $59, which is 40% off its usual $99! We'll bet you're breathing easier already!

Proscenic Proscenic A8 SE Air Purifier $99 $99 at Amazon Easy on the eyes and the lungs, this top-rated air purifier will rid your home of allergens and odors in a snap.

The Proscenic A8 SE has a very high CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 200 m3/h, which basically means it can circulate up to 25 square meters of purified air five times an hour. And don't worry about it making too much noise, either — it comes with three different fan speeds, so you can have it humming quietly if you want. Its digital touch display gives easy access to the device's basic functions, such as switching it on and off, but also setting up the child lock or a timer. It'll even give you a reminder to change the filter when the time is right.

Best of all, the purifier is smart! It supports both iOS and Android devices, and you can create your own air-cleaning schedules remotely using the app. Plus it works with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can tell it turn on or off simply by using your voice.

Life's too short to breathe dusty, dander-y, allergen-loaded air. (Photo: Amazon)

One five-star reviewer said it improved the air quality overnight: "It took me a few minutes to figure out how to sync the device with my phone through the Wi-Fi just following the prompts in the app and waiting for the connection to complete. Once setup was complete, I was excited to see the different settings/modes available in the app, especially the child lock to prevent my toddler from changing the settings/fan speed on the air purifier itself! I let it run overnight, and when I woke up in the morning I could FEEL the difference in my sinuses, and the air felt lighter to breathe in. Great product, my lungs thank you!"

"This air purifier works very well, and in a short time you can see that the air has changed," said another happy reviewer. "Especially when exercising, it can accelerate air circulation and answer the role of purification. It can also be controlled with a mobile phone to purify the air regularly every day. It has three modes, and the night mode is the quietest, so you won't notice it if you're asleep."

Proscenic Proscenic A8 SE Air Purifier $99 $99 at Amazon Easy on the eyes and the lungs, this top-rated air purifier will rid your home of allergens and odors in a snap.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Did you hear that Prime Day is happening again? Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is on October 11 and 12, but you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals. Here's how you can sign up for a free trial, which also gives you complimentary shipping. See all of our Prime Early Access Sale coverage here and shop the early Prime Day deals here.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Outdoor

Kurifier Outdoor Solar Torch Lights 8-pack $14 $70 Save $56

Sunjoy Outdoor Portable Propane Heater $87 $192 Save $105

Colsen Tabletop Portable Fire Pit $40 $100 Save $60

Addlon LED Outdoor String Lights $32 $70 Save $38

Electric Mosquito Zapper $30 $60 Save $30

Vacuums

Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $150 Save $40

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $19 $40 Save $21

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C $159 $299 Save $140

Hoover Windtunnel Air Bagless Upright Vacuum $136 $200 Save $64

eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum $280 $319 Save $39

Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $69 $90 Save $21

Kitchen

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine $180 $250 Save $70

Bentgo All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box Container $15 $30 Save $15

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer $100 $130 Save $30

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers $24 $52 Save $28

Ninja Mega Kitchen System $149 $200 Save $51

Instant Pot Electric Dutch Oven $200 $250 Save $50

Calphalon Cast Iron Skillet $30 $50 Save $20

Bedding and home

Car Trunk Organizer $18 $27 Save $9

Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Queen Sheet Bedding Set $46 $80 Save $34

Zinus Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, full size $297 $449 Save $152

Danjor Linens Queen Size Sheets Set $16 $50 Save $34

Hoperay Memory Foam Pillow $31 $63 Save $32

CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set $30 $40 Save $10

TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector $13 $20 Save $7

Lawn and garden

Black+Decker 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower $89 $109 Save $20

Sun Joe 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer $169 $200 Save $31

Worx 12 Amp Turbine Electric Leaf Blower $58 $80 Save $22

Multifunctional Fire Pit Table $140

Adjustable Metal Leaf Rake $21 $35 Save $14

ReLeaf Leaf Scoops $28 $44 Save $16

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.