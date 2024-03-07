A Prominent Republican Member Of Congress Asked A Really, Really Foolish Question, And Now Is Being Roasted For It

Elise Stefanik is a rising congressional *star* from upstate New York.

Woman at podium with microphone, flanked by two men, in front of US flags

*I know it's gross to call political people "stars," but you know what I mean.

She's on the shortlist to be Trump's running mate in November.

Woman sitting with hands pressed together near face, looking pensive, with a nameplate reading "Ms. Stefanik" in front
Now she's going viral for a comment she made at a press conference.

Woman speaking at a podium with a microphone, gesturing with her index finger raised
In the video, she asks, "Are you better off today than you were four years ago?" Then she says, "The answer for hard-working Americans across the country is a resounding 'no.'"

In case you forgot, it was almost four years ago when lockdown started.

People were obviously like, "Wait, what are you even talking about?!"

"Four years ago, people were getting into fist fights over toilet paper," one person said.

"Well, I'm not seeing morgue refrigerator trucks, and I'm not being told to inject bleach," another person said.

Other people shared pictures of empty shelves.

This person brought up their 401k.

And these medical professionals shared a picture of themselves covered in plastic.

From "Four years ago I was buying a lot of hand sanitizer"...

... to "I was hunkered down in my house bleaching the groceries with my cats."

Four years ago was literally the start of the pandemic.

As this person said, "March 2020 was, uh, not great."

