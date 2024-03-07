A Prominent Republican Member Of Congress Asked A Really, Really Foolish Question, And Now Is Being Roasted For It

Elise Stefanik is a rising congressional *star* from upstate New York.

She's on the shortlist to be Trump's running mate in November.

Now she's going viral for a comment she made at a press conference.

In the video, she asks, "Are you better off today than you were four years ago?" Then she says, "The answer for hard-working Americans across the country is a resounding 'no.'"

Stefanik: Are you better off today than you were four years ago? The answer is a resounding no pic.twitter.com/53SC8pyUIs — Acyn (@Acyn) March 6, 2024

In case you forgot, it was almost four years ago when lockdown started.

Four years ago was literally March of 2020, when everything shut down. https://t.co/YaP0E5yz0W — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) March 6, 2024

People were obviously like, "Wait, what are you even talking about?!"

Ma'am, I don't think this question works when the four years ago in question was *checks calendar* March 2020. https://t.co/1uSxMXcrjc — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) March 6, 2024

"Four years ago, people were getting into fist fights over toilet paper," one person said.

4 years ago people were getting into fist fights over toilet paper Elise. https://t.co/mAhm9aZlA9 — ailise was born on a storm swept rock (@badvegangirl) March 7, 2024

"Well, I'm not seeing morgue refrigerator trucks, and I'm not being told to inject bleach," another person said.

Well, I'm not seeing morgue refrigerator trucks & I'm not being told to inject bleach so.... https://t.co/VlwELPmTav pic.twitter.com/R6MpjeIrAI — Kimmer (@kvonyborg) March 7, 2024

Other people shared pictures of empty shelves.

Yeah I think I'm much better off now than I was 4 years ago. https://t.co/bpCljH14hU pic.twitter.com/3q6VNTVzvd — 𝕏 Derrick 𝕏♎ 🟧 🟦#BLM 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@Spawn_03) March 7, 2024

This person brought up their 401k.

My 401k now versus then. https://t.co/p2VtPvkDuL pic.twitter.com/9G3zWQ3Oie — C to the J (@cjuk33) March 6, 2024

And these medical professionals shared a picture of themselves covered in plastic.

The biggest shocker in this photo from four years ago is that we actually had an open bed to admit to. https://t.co/vk3P55Hf2I pic.twitter.com/l24ggLeTWU — anna, CCRN-CSC-CMC, CES-A (@Cerriwin) March 7, 2024

From "Four years ago I was buying a lot of hand sanitizer"...

Four years ago I was buying a lot of hand sanitizer. https://t.co/oVWH0uSfKo — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 6, 2024

... to "I was hunkered down in my house bleaching the groceries with my cats."

You mean when I was hunkered down in my house bleaching the groceries with my cats? Yeah I think I’m better off now. https://t.co/H1OO10Nvue — Keenan Crow (@KF_Crow) March 7, 2024

Four years ago was literally the start of the pandemic.

Does nobody remember what was happening 4 years ago?If you have toilet paper today, you are better off https://t.co/gvZGjcw76L — Nunca Trumpismo (@NeverTrumpTexan) March 6, 2024

As this person said, "March 2020 was, uh, not great."

I know a lot of people have memory-holed it for political reasons but March 2020 was, uh, not great https://t.co/cnaUOprsZS — Bayek of Sowa (@SowaTheArrogant) March 6, 2024

