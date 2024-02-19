A Private Island Off the Florida Keys Returns to Market for $75 Million

Tired of renting vacation homes with obnoxious and nosy neighbors? Prefer your tropical getaways to be hideaways that are far from the maddening crowd? Why settle for a rental at all when you could have your own private island sanctuary instead?

Pumpkin Key, a lush 26-acre isle off the Florida Keys, is looking for its next owner—and at a reduced rate. The picturesque spread has reemerged on the market for $75 million, a $20 million price chop from back in 2020 when it was listed for $95 million. Located in Key Largo’s serene Card Sound Bay, the tropical compound includes automatic membership to the Ocean Reef Club, an exclusive private club community that’s less than five minutes by boat. The island is also a quick 10 minutes from South Beach via helicopter.

More from Robb Report

Pumpkin Key, a 26-acre private island off the coast of Florida, includes a pristine private beach.

Whether as a private retreat, legacy investment, or a sanctuary for generations, this property stands as a beacon of distinction and exclusivity,” notes the listing, which is held by Compass agent Liz Hogan. According to Mansion Global, Pumpkin Key was originally purchased in 1970 by a family of industrialists hailing from Chicago. At the time, the island was undeveloped and uninhabitable. Today, nearly 75 years later, the island is a serene retreat that is totally self-sufficient when it comes to water and electricity.

So, what does $75 million get you? Aside from the massive amounts of privacy and tropical tranquility, the buyer of Pumpkin Key will get a three-bedroom residence, a pool house, three guest apartments, and a pristine stretch of beach. There are two side-by-side tennis courts (one also has pickleball court lines) that double as a helipad. There’s also a large swimming pool and a 20-slip marina that offers plenty of room to park your megayacht along with a whole bunch of your friends’ boats. Paved golf cart paths link the island’s various locales.

For those who prefer their vacation retreat to not be so isolated, the island has 12 one-acre vacant lots for development. The homesites could be sold off to friends (or strangers) or built out and added to the existing structures to create a super-sized island compound.

The property also has two side-by-side tennis courts that can serve as a helipad.

The buyer of Pumpkin Key will also take possession of a waterfront home on Key Largo, within the 2,500-acre, guard-gated Ocean Reef Club. The resort community, which is accessible by car, comprises 1,700 mostly waterfront homes, and residents have access to all of the club’s many swanky luxuries. Think pristine championship golf courses, a 175-slip world-class marina, a slew of fine dining restaurants, and a state-of-the-art spa and fitness center. Ocean Reef even sports its own private airstrip if you plan on flying in on your PJ.

Click here to see all the photos of Pumpkin Key.

pumpkin key private island

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.