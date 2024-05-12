Principals' role and impact extends far beyond education | Guestview

As the principal at Workman Middle School, my role extends far beyond educational leadership. I’m the principal, but also the custodian, dean, guidance counselor, teacher, mentor and cafeteria worker. I do whatever needs to be done to make the school work, and my staff knows that I wouldn’t have them doing anything that I wouldn’t do.

Embracing the uniqueness of each student

We have a very diverse student population at Workman Middle School including an extensive English as a Second Language (ESL) population. One of the greatest challenges we have is making sure that we are meeting everyone’s needs. We have offerings at every level and for different needs, so we’re not only reaching the kids that need the most help, but also our high performing students and everyone in the middle. At Workman, we offer both CTE (Career and Technical Education) certifications and Florida CAPE (Career and Professional Education Act) certifications in different programs. Several students are also taking advanced classes at Booker T. Washington High School. We have tutoring before and after school, also. Sometimes a small group session with a teacher goes a long way, as opposed to sitting in a full classroom where a student might not want to ask questions. We try to reach every student at their level and encourage them to excel.

Breaking through barriers

Helping students is personal to me, and I want to be an example to show kids that you can overcome anything and make it. I can personally relate to many of our students and build mentoring relationships. I grew up in Prichard, Alabama, and while I lived with both of my parents in a supportive home, the area had issues with violence and opportunities were limited.

As a young African American man, I was told that I wouldn’t make it to 18 or be successful. I empower our students by showing them that I made it. I worked hard and went to college, and did what I had to do to make it to the next level.

My visibility around campus, constant interactions with students, and by being intentional with building relationships, shows students that they can achieve anything. I can remember my parents, mentors, teachers, and coaches who supported me along the way. My band director supported me and continues to support and show up for me when needed. He even came from Mobile, Alabama to see me when I first became principal.

From the archives: After fire, community rallies around Workman Middle School orchestra

We want all students to know that everyone can learn. It’s equally important that they understand the importance of mentorship and that there is somebody there to support them. At Workman, we let them know that they can do it, regardless of their situation, and that we’re always in their corner to support them. I encourage them to take ownership of their learning and I try to inspire and motivate them. I challenge them by making it competitive. I’m transparent with the students. I share our standardized test scores and those of surrounding middle schools so they can see the data. Once you get the kids’ buy in, you’re all on the same team working towards shared goals and breaking through barriers.

Developing community leaders

We try hard to expose our students to different leadership opportunities in the community.

Workman is the only piloted middle school in Escambia County that has a ROTC (Reserve Officers' Training Corps) program with Booker T. Washington High School. This year we’re also joining a program where students learn leadership skills at NAS Pensacola. The students in these programs bring the skills they’ve learned back to the school community and teach other students as well.

On our campus we teach showing respect to the environment and to others. Everyone is responsible for keeping the school clean and not littering. We also teach them how to have conversations with adults, and that body language and speaking clearly to people are important. We hope that what we’re showing them in school translates into their everyday lives through respect toward adults and being a good citizen.

As the principal, I try to lead by example. Outside of school, I coach NEP (Northeast Pensacola) football, and my family volunteers at the concession stand and many other community events. The students see my family out in the community doing positive things, and that goes a long way.

At Workman, I created a culture of a holistic family approach, which makes the students feel comfortable coming to me, the assistant principals, teachers, bus drivers, custodians and whomever encompasses our building. We need more positive parents’ support, as we all work together for the benefit of the students, the schools, and the community.

Derrick Thomas is principal at Workman Middle School.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Principals' role and impact extends far beyond education | Guestview