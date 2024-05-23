Prince William forced to cancel royal visit last-minute

Rebecca Lewis
·1 min read
117
Prince William, Prince of Wales waves as he visits the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre as part of his tour of the UK to launch a project aimed at ending homelessness on June 27, 2023 in Belfast, United Kingdom. The Prince of Wales has launched Homeward, a five-year programme delivered by the Royal Foundation, which will aim to demonstrate the possibility of ending homelessness. He is currently on a 2 day tour of the United Kingdom, visiting charities working to prevent homelessness in England, Scotland and Wales. (Photo by Tim Rooke -Pool/Getty Images)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.