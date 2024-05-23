Prince William forced to cancel royal visit last-minute

Prince William, Prince of Wales waves as he visits the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre as part of his tour of the UK to launch a project aimed at ending homelessness on June 27, 2023 in Belfast, United Kingdom. The Prince of Wales has launched Homeward, a five-year programme delivered by the Royal Foundation, which will aim to demonstrate the possibility of ending homelessness. He is currently on a 2 day tour of the United Kingdom, visiting charities working to prevent homelessness in England, Scotland and Wales. (Photo by Tim Rooke -Pool/Getty Images) (Pool)