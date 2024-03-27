Pride in the Park returns to Shreveport this April. Here's what you need to know.

The flowers are blooming, and the grass is alive with its green hues. Do you know what that means?

Pride in the Park Family Festival is back. This free Shreveport favorite spring activity is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. on April 27.

People Acting for Change and Equality (PACE) announced this fun-filled festival will be held at Columbia Park in the heart of the Highland neighborhood.

PACE said in the press release, "we invite everyone to join us again as we proudly celebrate the lives of Northwest Louisiana’s LGBTQ+ community!"

This year festival goers can find food trucks, community booths, vendors, entertainment and much more.

According to PACE, families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and their pets as long as they are well-behaved and on leashes.

PACE said, "too many LGBTQ+ people still face daily senseless discrimination yet strive, just like everyone else, to lead meaningful productive lives. Now that is something to be proud of! So, we invite all who will celebrate the actual lives of the LGBTQ+ community to join us in April at Pride in the Park."

To learn more about PACE visit www.pacelouisiana.org or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pacelouisiana.

