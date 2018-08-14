President Trump just called Omarosa a 'dog,' and people are outraged

President Trump has unleashed another Twitter attack on former White House aide and fellow Apprentice star Omarosa Manigault Newman.

After blasting Manigault Newman as “wacky” and “a loser” in a series of tweets Monday, POTUS tweeted Tuesday morning that his former colleague was a “crazed, crying lowlife.” He added that — contrary to an audio clip Manigault Newman shared on Today, in which he can be heard saying, “I don’t love you leaving” — he was happy to have “that dog” out of the White House.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018





The angry message may be in response to Manigault Newman’s insistence that Trump used a racist slur on the set of The Apprentice, and that his offensive language was caught on tape. He tweeted late Monday night that the show’s producer, Mark Burnett, has denied the existence of such a tape. Manigault Newman responded Tuesday morning by leaking a recording of three White House aides discussing the alleged tape.

POTUS says former White House staffer @Omarosa lied when she called him a racist who has said the N-word on tape. But a new recording, obtained by @CBSNews overnight, seems to back up Omarosa's story that several Trump advisers discussed an alleged tape during the 2016 campaign. pic.twitter.com/tV3R6P2TvE — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 14, 2018





While it’s nothing new for someone to be insulted by the president — Hillary Clinton, Jeff Sessions, and Maxine Waters are just a few of the high-profile folks who have been called names on Twitter — many critics say his reference to Manigault Newman as a “dog” has crossed the line.

Several commenters said the statement was both sexist and racist, and called for Twitter users to report it for targeted abuse. Others noted that the tweet was at odds with the anti-bullying platform Melania Trump has promoted.

This tweet should be reported by everyone. Disgusting blatant racism. — tara strong (@tarastrong) August 14, 2018





Unbelievable — Trump calls Omarosa a "dog" and a "crazed, crying lowlife." How's that anti-cyberbullying effort going, @FLOTUS? pic.twitter.com/DHutk9oVNa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 14, 2018





Trump just called a black woman a dog and about 80% of the GOP don’t think he’s racist. The whole party needs to be defeated in November. Vote today in primaries if you have them. Vote in November like our country depends on it. It does. — Neera Tanden 🌊 (@neeratanden) August 14, 2018





It matters that the President calls a woman he worked with for years a 'dog.' I don't like Omorosa one bit, but it still matters. Donald Trump seeks to snuff out his critics- he's a liar, a bigot and a wannabe tyrant. — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) August 14, 2018





I’m no fan of ⁦@OMAROSA⁩, but you, @realDonaldTrump, calling a black woman a “dog,” demonstrate once again that you are a lowlife, simple minded, thin skinned, infantile, vindictive, unprofessional, dishonorable, undignified, racist, white supremacist, gaslighting scumbag. pic.twitter.com/HMUAXQXuRv — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 14, 2018





Trump has been taken to task for his disparaging remarks about women in the past. In a 2015 debate among Republican presidential hopefuls, moderator Megyn Kelly asked the then candidate about his habit of referring to women as “fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals.”

“Only Rosie O’Donnell,” he fired back before explaining that he wouldn’t bow down to political correctness. He later ridiculed Kelly with a menstruation joke, saying she had “blood coming out of her wherever.”

