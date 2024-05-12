Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery hosts soft opening for 2024 season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery opened for the season on Saturday. The Champaign farm offers everything from goat activities to dinners.

They kicked off their opening Saturday morning with a goat hike. They said it was a soft opening before they return to normal hours on Tuesday.

The farm said they had a total of 185 baby goats born this winter. This includes the first quintuplet’s born in the same litter since 2017.

Outside of new goats, the farm said visitors can expect to see some new things this year.

“Yeah, a lot of guest chef dinners, beer dinners, wine dinners. These are things that the founders used to do as well,” Executive Chef Garron Sanchez said. “So, we’re kind of bringing a lot of that stuff back and we’d like to just do as many activities as we can — like I said, the hiking and the goat yoga. It’s going to be a lot of fun stuff.” Fun stuff to do for sure.”

He also said the restaurant will be open Thursdays through Sundays, and Wednesdays will be open for ticketed dinners.

