This top-rated air fryer has a secret (it can also grill!) — and it's on sale for just $69
Though the market is filled with multi-cookers making a lot of noise about being the only countertop appliance you'll ever need, few have the ability to actually grill food. That's why the PowerXL 5.5 Quart Grill and Air Fryer truly stands alone — it's a countertop-friendly multi-cooker that features all the functions of the other guys, along with a removable grill plate that actually, well, grills.
And right now you can get this unique cooker for just $69 at Walmart — an unreal $80 off — while it's still in stock. (Though we have a feeling that won't be for long!)
Want to score free shipping on top of your savings? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
Like most air fryers, the PowerXL uses convection-style cooking to surround food with heated air, allowing it to crisp up. The 5.5-quart cooking pot where the magic happens is nonstick, so there's even less of a reason to use cooking oils, and it it can fit up to half a chicken — perfect for cooking for a couple or a small family.
Six cooking preset buttons take the guesswork out of picking the perfect temperature and length of time. Settings like air frying, baking, roasting and dehydrating can all be customized if the preset doesn't already match your cooking preferences. When the food is finished cooking, the PowerXL will automatically shut off.
To become an indoor grill master, all you need to do is add the grill plate into the cooking pot. Choose the grill preset or a temperature up to 500 degrees F and let the cooker do its thing. When your meal is all set, it'll be complete with grill marks.
Sound too good to be true? Plenty of five-star reviewers have experienced firsthand that it's not.
One happy shopper notes how well the grilling function works. "Just used it for the first time and grilled two, 2-inch thick fillets and they turned out beautifully," said the fan. "Can't wait to use the other features."
Another says they've already tried multiple cooking functions and couldn't be more impressed. "I cooked up a bunch of different small quick items to try it out. It works great and I love it," they say. "I baked Pillsbury rolls in it and they came out fantastic. I did French fries and homemade croutons. So good! I have osteoporosis and can't lift heavy items. This is very lightweight and easy to use. Doesn't take up much space. I'm excited to make more great foods."
"I bought this air fryer last year and still use it 90 percent of the time I cook," one more reviewer says. "Maintaining it is as simple as can be and the way it cooks is amazing..."
It's rare to see a great air fryer for such a low price, so be sure to grab a PowerXL 5.5 Quart Grill and Air Fryer before it sells out!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
