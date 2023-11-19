Beats wireless earbuds are down to $150 — an all-time low! — at Amazon's Black Friday sale

When you think of Beats headphones, you probably picture the full-on over-ear headset you can spot a mile away. But the brand has a way more discreet— and lightweight—option and it’s just as amazing as its predecessor. The Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones are as intriguing as they sound, with a great design and secure fit that makes them perfect for any on-the-go activity (including working out).

And as a Black Friday treat, Amazon just knocked an impressive $100 off the price! These Beats are down from $250 to just $150. It's been a stressful year and then some — why not splurge on an amazing upgrade?

Why is it a good deal?

At $100 off, they're at their lowest price ever. So snatch them up while you can, because a deal this massive won't last, and neither will the beat once it's sold out!

Why do I need this?

The Powerbeats Pro have everything a great pair of wireless headphones should have, including a compact build, nine-hour battery life, stylish and functional earhooks that'll lock you right into the groove, and, most importantly, top-notch sound with wide-spectrum audio and world-rocking bass. They also feature the brand’s own 'Fast Fuel' technology that adds about an hour-and-a-half of battery life on only a five-minute charge. That's a booster shot that anyone can enjoy! They’re sweat- and water-resistant too, which makes them great for gym workouts and long runs around the neighborhood. The Beats Powerbeats Pro come with a charging case, four eartips in various sizes, and a charging cable.

Good things come in small (and on-sale) packages. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Would you believe over 58,000 music hounds gave these Beats a perfect rating? Well you should, because they're that awesome, not only for the sound but the fit. "I’m extremely picky when it comes to headphones and I’ve bought over 20 pairs from Amazon, from name brands to no-name brands," one enthusiastic reviewer shared. "This is the first pair of headphones that I’ve worn to the gym that have not needed a single adjustment! I have weird ears and no in-ear headphones have ever fit me this well. The seal is great and they just don't move!"

This shopper admitted, "For whatever reason, earbuds DO NOT stay in my ears, at all, ever, no way, no how. If I should be doing anything even remotely active, the buds come out almost immediately. It's laughable, either I have the ear canals of a bat, or a frog, not sure which...REGARDLESS...the Beats Pro stay in 110% of the time, even at the gym, or during activities. Add to that great battery life, awesome sound, what's not to like? They're ALMOST perfect... I say almost because I would like an optional feature that allows outside sound to penetrate. This way if I am riding a bicycle, I can listen to music but still hear cars coming...Beyond that, they're great."

"As a quick backstory, I have a huge head," echoed this final reviewer. "I have never had a hat that fits nor in-ear earbuds...The fit is really good. Astoundingly good. In addition to having large ears and a large head, I was also given large ear canals which constantly would spit out my previous Skullcandy buds over time and make me paranoid that they were going to disappear. These still leave a bit to be desired for fit as they are just slightly too small for my ears. This all being said, I am a mutant with big ears and 99.99% of the population are going to find these fit like a glove."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years’ experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and, price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only bring you deals that we really think believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.

