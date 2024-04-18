If pot is your thing, these Fort Worth 420 marijuana events are all legal. What to know

This Saturday marks an important day for those who celebrate all things marijuana.

April 20 or 420, has been synonymous with marijuana for decades. The origin of the hazy day can be traced back to a group of California teens in the 1970s who enjoyed the green bud.

While recreational marijuana use is illegal in Texas, there are certain people who qualify for medicinal pot use. Beyond that, CBD derived from hemp that contains less than 0.3% THC is legal in the Lone Star State.

[ Can Texans drive home with legal weed bought in California? ]

Here’s where to celebrate the big green holiday in Fort Worth this weekend:

Halfway to Halloween Party at Martin House Brewing Company

Fort Worth companies Martin House Brewing Company and Power Biopharms are partnering to host “Halloweed”.

The event is an ode to the spooky October holiday and as event organizers put it, “Who says you can’t celebrate Halloween twice a year”. Festivities will include a costume contest for folks and their pets.

Martin House is releasing their “most absolutely insane beer to date”, called “Kenny’s Munchie Run.” If the brewery’s social media post is any indication, the brew looks to scratch a certain itch for those who partake in the devil’s lettuce.

Live music will be in play courtesy of Ole G, followed by The Infamists. A few food trucks will be on site as well. Martin House will be selling “Power House,” its THC-infused seltzer born through its partnership with Power Biopharms.

Event organizers say the party is free and family friendly. The brewery is also selling a $20 wristband that includes four pours of brews and a souvenir glass.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: 120 S. Sylvania

Cost: Free to attend

420 movie weekend at Rooftop Cinema Club

The Rooftop Cinema Club in downtown Fort Worth is showing stoner movies all weekend for 420.

“Friday” (1995) plays at 11 p.m. Friday, “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” (1971) at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, “This Is the End” (2013) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, “How High” (2001) at 10:15 p.m. Saturday and “Half Baked” (1998) at 10:15 p.m Sunday.

Tickets start at $19 for all showings. In the event of canceled screening due to inclement weather, Rooftop Cinema Club will notify ticket holders via email.

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: 235 Throckmorton St.

Cost: $19 per ticket

420 Fest at Emerald Organics

Emerald Organics is hosting its third annual “420 Fest” on Saturday.

Attendees can expect free THC-baked treats, in-store specials, games and raffles, live music, blunt rolling contest and bong toss competition. The first 20 people in the door at the event will go home with a gift bag “full of cannabis goodies”.

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: 5317 Golden Triangle Blvd.

Cost: Free

Cannabis giveaways at Thrive Apothecary for 420

Thrive Apothecary is hosting 420 festivities at two of its North Texas locations on Saturday.

The Fort Worth location will have vendors, music and giveaways, while the Weatherford store will have promotional giveaways.

When: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fort Worth, 212 Carroll St. suite 120. Weatherford, 808 Fort Worth Highway suite 108.

Cost: Free

420 events at Fort Worth restaurants and breweries

Rahr & Sons Brewing Company is hosting a 420 event with live music, baked goods and beer.

The event is free to attend and folks can purchase a $20 wristband that gets them 3 and a half pours of brew, plus a souvenir glass.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: 701 Galveston Ave.

Cost: Free

Pouring Glory is hosting a 420 bash with over 40 vendors and tons of live music.

Event organizers say the party is family and pet friendly, and attendees can also expect 420-inspired food.

When: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: 1001 Bryan Ave.

Cost: Free

Bar 2099 is hosting a “Tokin & Tacos” for 420.

Festivities will include live music, along with food and drink specials. $2 tacos until 8 p.m., $5 liquid marijuana drinks and $7 frozen margaritas.

When: 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: 2909 Morton St.

Cost: Specials vary