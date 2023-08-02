Post Malone Bought That Ultra-Rare ‘Lord of the Rings’ Trading Card—and It May Have Cost Him Millions

Many celebrities are also massive collectors, of items like cars, watches, and wine. Rapper Post Malone is no different, except he apparently prefers to put his money toward trading cards.

And no regular old trading cards, at that. The musician just acquired a rare, one-of-one Lord of the Rings collectible, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. It’s not clear how much Post threw down for the card, but in June it was expected to sell for up to $2 million.

The trading card in question—featuring the “One Ring” from the LOTR franchise—is from the tabletop game “Magic: The Gathering.” When the new pack was released, there was a less than 0.0003 percent chance of finding the specific card, Hasbro told the WSJ at the time. Given that rarity, fans and collectors were willing to drop seven figures to get a hold of the card: One New York store offered $1 million, while the owner of a shop in Spain said he’d pay 2 million euros ($2.2 million).

Brook Trafton, a forklift operator based in Toronto, was the lucky player to find the “One Ring” card. He told The Wall Street Journal that he always planned to sell it and invest the money—and he actually had Post Malone in mind as a potential buyer.

This is my dream come true, meeting @PostMalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. @PostMalone @wizards_magic you’ve changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me. Forever grateful 🙏 ✨ #mtg #onering pic.twitter.com/VMBlDA1HdD — Brook Trafton (@BrookTrafton) August 1, 2023

“I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously it would be amazing to keep this card,” Trafton said. “But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life changing. I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do.”

Post Malone has long been a “Magic: The Gathering” fan, and he’s previously shelled out for other rare cards from the game, the WSJ noted. In a video that Trafton posted to Twitter, the two men are seen meeting and admiring the “One Ring” card, an interaction that Trafton called “literally a moment straight out of a fairytale.”

And while the price that Post paid isn’t yet public knowledge, Francisco Rubio, the card-store owner in Spain, said that he couldn’t match Post’s bid—so the rapper could have shelled out even more than the $2.2 million Rubio had offered.

“It’s a pity, but at the end of the day, it’s still good for the game,” Rubio told The Wall Street Journal.

And good for Post’s personal collection, of course.

