Portland named among best cities for planting a garden in the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Tempted by the gorgeous tomato and pepper starts your see in front of your local grocery store? If you’re in Portland, you live in the perfect place to plant them.

The City of Roses is a great place to grow more than just flowers. In fact, it’s ranked as the sixth best place to grow produce in your backyard or on your patio in the nation, according to a new study by LawnStarter.

Among cities in the state of Oregon, Portland ranks the highest. Second best is Bend ranked at 101st, and third is Salem at 209th.

LawnStarter rated 500 cities in the U.S. based on four categories ranging from supplies to climate.

“We looked for cities with plenty of room for gardening, in addition to accessible gardening supplies, ideal climates, and gardening clubs, among 14 total metrics,” according to the study.

The top city for community gardening is Atlanta, which scored no. 1 for community support and no. 2 for accessibility. Second place went to New York, which actually ranked no. 1 for accessibility overall.

Top 10 cities to plant an urban garden:

Atlanta New York Miami Houston Tampa, Fla. Portland, Ore. Fort Myers, Fla. Orlando, Fla. Jacksonville, Fla. Evanston, Ill.

